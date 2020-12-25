Bowl Game Schedule, Results, Point Spreads for 2020-21

Here's the full update on the college football bowl season, with game times, TV information and the latest point spreads on the games coming up, plus summaries o the games already played.

The college football bowl season is well on its way, and we've had a couple of upsets already from Nevada and Hawaii. It's Christmas Day, and there's another bowl game today and three more on Saturday, with the biggest games coming next weekend.

Here are the point spreads for all of the bowl games this holiday season, plus a summary of the games already played. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings.com, as of 8 a.m. Friday.

REMAINING BOWL SCHEDULE

Camellia Bowl

Date: Friday, Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET Teams: Marshall (7-2) vs. Buffalo (5-1)

Marshall (7-2) vs. Buffalo (5-1) Location: Montgomery, Ala.

Montgomery, Ala. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Buffalo was favored by 3.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20, and now it's 4.5 points.

FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at Noon ET

Saturday, Dec. 26 at Noon ET Teams: Liberty (9-1) vs. Coastal Carolina (11-0)

Liberty (9-1) vs. Coastal Carolina (11-0) Location: Orlando, Fla.

Orlando, Fla. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Coastal Carolina was favored by 6.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20, and now it's 7 points.

Lending Tree Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET Teams: Western Kentucky (5-6) vs. Georgia State (5-4)

Western Kentucky (5-6) vs. Georgia State (5-4) Location: Mobile, Ala.

Mobile, Ala. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Georgia State was favored by 4.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20 and now it's 4 points.

First Responder Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET Teams: Louisiana (9-1) vs. Texas-San Antonio (7-4)

Louisiana (9-1) vs. Texas-San Antonio (7-4) Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Point Spread: Louisiana was favored by 13.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20, and now they are favored by 14 points.

Cheez-It Bowl

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET Teams: Miami (8-2) vs. Oklahoma State (7-3)

Miami (8-2) vs. Oklahoma State (7-3) Location: Orlando, Fla.

Orlando, Fla. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Oklahoma State was favored by 1.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20, but now the Cowboys are favored by 3 points.

Alamo Bowl

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET Teams: Texas (6-3) vs. Colorado (4-1)

Texas (6-3) vs. Colorado (4-1) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Texas was favored by 12.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20, but it's dropped quite a bit down to 9.5 points.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Noon ET

Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Noon ET Teams: Wisconsin (3-3) vs. Wake Forest (4-4)

Wisconsin (3-3) vs. Wake Forest (4-4) Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Charlotte, N.C. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Wisconsin favored by 6.5 points in the opening line, and it's still there.

Music City Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 4 ET

Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 4 ET Teams: Iowa (6-2) vs. Missouri (5-5)

Iowa (6-2) vs. Missouri (5-5) Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville, Tenn. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Iowa was favored by 13.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20, but now it's up to 15 points.

Cotton Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 8 ET

Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 8 ET Teams: Florida (8-3) vs. Oklahoma (7-2)

Florida (8-3) vs. Oklahoma (7-2) Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Florida favored by 4.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20, but now it's down to 2.5 points.

Armed Forces Bowl

Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at Noon ET

Thursday, Dec. 31 at Noon ET Teams: Tulsa (6-2) vs. Mississippi State (3-7)

Tulsa (6-2) vs. Mississippi State (3-7) Location: Fort Worth, Texas.

Fort Worth, Texas. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Tulsa was favored by 1.5 points in the opening line, but now it's 2.5 points.

Arizona Bowl

Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. ET Teams: Ball State (6-1) vs. San Jose State (6-0)

Ball State (6-1) vs. San Jose State (6-0) Location: Tucson, Ariz.

Tucson, Ariz. TV: CBS

CBS Point Spread: San Jose State was favored by 8.5 points in the opening line, but now it's 9 points.

Liberty Bowl

Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET Teams: West Virginia (5-4) vs. Army (9-2)

West Virginia (5-4) vs. Army (9-2) Location: Memphis, Tenn.

Memphis, Tenn. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: West Virginia is favored by 7.5 points over Army, which filled this spot after Tennessee had to pull out because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Texas Bowl

Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET Teams: Arkansas (3-7) vs. TCU (6-4)

Arkansas (3-7) vs. TCU (6-4) Location: Houston, Texas.

Houston, Texas. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: TCU was favored by 4.5 points in the opening line, but now it's gone up to 6.5 points.

Peach Bowl

Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at Noon ET

Friday, Jan. 1 at Noon ET Teams: Cincinnati (8-0) vs. Georgia (7-2)

Cincinnati (8-0) vs. Georgia (7-2) Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Atlanta, Ga. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Georgia was favored by 6.5 points in the opening line, but now it's up to 7.5 points.

Citrus Bowl

Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET Teams: Auburn (6-4) vs. Northwestern (6-2)

Auburn (6-4) vs. Northwestern (6-2) Location: Orlando, Fla.

Orlando, Fla. TV: ABC

ABC Point Spread: Northwestern was favored by 3.5 points and it's still the same.

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. ET What: College Football Playoff Semifinal

College Football Playoff Semifinal Teams: No. 1 Alabama (11-0) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1)

No. 1 Alabama (11-0) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1) Location: Arlington, Texas.

Arlington, Texas. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Alabama was favored by 19.5 points and it's still the same.

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET What: College Football Playoff Semifinal

College Football Playoff Semifinal Teams: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)

No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0) Location: New Orleans, La.

New Orleans, La. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Clemson was favored by 7.5 points and it's still the same.

Gator Bowl

Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at Noon ET

Saturday, Jan. 2 at Noon ET Teams: Kentucky (4-6) vs. N.C. State (8-3)

Kentucky (4-6) vs. N.C. State (8-3) Location: Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville, Fla. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Kentucky was favored by 3.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20, and it's dropped a bit now to 2.5 points.

Outback Bowl

Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET Teams: Indiana (6-1) vs. Ole Miss (4-5)

Indiana (6-1) vs. Ole Miss (4-5) Location: Tampa, Fla.

Tampa, Fla. TV: ABC

ABC Point Spread: Indiana was favored by 7.5 points in the opening line, but it has gone down to 6.5 points now.

Fiesta Bowl

Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 2 at 4 p.m. ET Teams: Iowa State (8-2) vs. Oregon (4-2)

Iowa State (8-2) vs. Oregon (4-2) Location: Glendale, Ariz.

Glendale, Ariz. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Iowa State was favored by 5.5 points, but the line has gone down to 4.5 points now.

Orange Bowl

Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET Teams: Texas A&M (8-1) vs. North Carolina (8-3)

Texas A&M (8-1) vs. North Carolina (8-3) Location: Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Gardens, Fla. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Texas A&M was favored by 5.5 points, but now the line has gone up to 6.5 points.

RESULTS SO FAR

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Date: Monday, Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET Teams: Appalachian State (9-3) easily defeated North Texas (4-6) in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Running back Camerun Peoples rushed for 317 yards on 22 carries for Ap State.

Appalachian State (9-3) easily defeated North Texas (4-6) in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Running back Camerun Peoples rushed for 317 yards on 22 carries for Ap State. Location: Conway, S.C.

Conway, S.C. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Appalachian State favored by 21 points.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET Teams: Nevada (7-2) quarterback Carson Strong threw five touchdown passes to upset Tulane (6-6) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. It was the first straight-out win by an underdog during bowl season.

Nevada (7-2) quarterback Carson Strong threw five touchdown passes to upset Tulane (6-6) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. It was the first straight-out win by an underdog during bowl season. Location: Boise, Idaho.

Boise, Idaho. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Tulane favored by 2.5 points

Boca Raton Bowl

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. ET Teams: BYU (11-1) concluded a great "we'll play anywhere'' season with an impressive 49-23 victory over Central Florida (6-4). Zach Wilson threw for 425 yards for the Cougars.

BYU (11-1) concluded a great "we'll play anywhere'' season with an impressive 49-23 victory over Central Florida (6-4). Zach Wilson threw for 425 yards for the Cougars. Location: Boca Raton, Fla.

Boca Raton, Fla. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: BYU favored by 6.5 points

New Orleans Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. ET Teams: Georgia Southern (8-5) had the biggest blowout of the bowl season thus far, crushing Louisiana Tech (5-5) in a rout, 38-3. Tech could muster only 232 yards of total offense.

Georgia Southern (8-5) had the biggest blowout of the bowl season thus far, crushing Louisiana Tech (5-5) in a rout, 38-3. Tech could muster only 232 yards of total offense. Location: New Orleans, La.

New Orleans, La. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Georgia Southern favored by 6.5 points

Montgomery Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET Teams: Memphis (8-3) got three touchdown passes from Brady White in an easy 25-10 win over Florida Atlantic (5-4). Former Hoosier Nick Tronti started at quarterback for FAU, and completed 16 of 32 passes for 146 yards.

Memphis (8-3) got three touchdown passes from Brady White in an easy 25-10 win over Florida Atlantic (5-4). Former Hoosier Nick Tronti started at quarterback for FAU, and completed 16 of 32 passes for 146 yards. Location: Montgomery, Ala.

Montgomery, Ala. TV: ESPN

ESPN Point Spread: Memphis favored by 9.5 points

New Mexico Bowl