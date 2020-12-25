Bowl Game Schedule, Results, Point Spreads for 2020-21
Here's the full update on the college football bowl season, with game times, TV information and the latest point spreads on the games coming up, plus summaries o the games already played.
The college football bowl season is well on its way, and we've had a couple of upsets already from Nevada and Hawaii. It's Christmas Day, and there's another bowl game today and three more on Saturday, with the biggest games coming next weekend.
Here are the point spreads for all of the bowl games this holiday season, plus a summary of the games already played. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings.com, as of 8 a.m. Friday.
REMAINING BOWL SCHEDULE
Camellia Bowl
- Date: Friday, Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Teams: Marshall (7-2) vs. Buffalo (5-1)
- Location: Montgomery, Ala.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Buffalo was favored by 3.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20, and now it's 4.5 points.
FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at Noon ET
- Teams: Liberty (9-1) vs. Coastal Carolina (11-0)
- Location: Orlando, Fla.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Coastal Carolina was favored by 6.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20, and now it's 7 points.
Lending Tree Bowl
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Teams: Western Kentucky (5-6) vs. Georgia State (5-4)
- Location: Mobile, Ala.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Georgia State was favored by 4.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20 and now it's 4 points.
First Responder Bowl
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Teams: Louisiana (9-1) vs. Texas-San Antonio (7-4)
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Point Spread: Louisiana was favored by 13.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20, and now they are favored by 14 points.
Cheez-It Bowl
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Teams: Miami (8-2) vs. Oklahoma State (7-3)
- Location: Orlando, Fla.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Oklahoma State was favored by 1.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20, but now the Cowboys are favored by 3 points.
Alamo Bowl
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET
- Teams: Texas (6-3) vs. Colorado (4-1)
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Texas was favored by 12.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20, but it's dropped quite a bit down to 9.5 points.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Noon ET
- Teams: Wisconsin (3-3) vs. Wake Forest (4-4)
- Location: Charlotte, N.C.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Wisconsin favored by 6.5 points in the opening line, and it's still there.
Music City Bowl
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 4 ET
- Teams: Iowa (6-2) vs. Missouri (5-5)
- Location: Nashville, Tenn.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Iowa was favored by 13.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20, but now it's up to 15 points.
Cotton Bowl
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 8 ET
- Teams: Florida (8-3) vs. Oklahoma (7-2)
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Florida favored by 4.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20, but now it's down to 2.5 points.
Armed Forces Bowl
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at Noon ET
- Teams: Tulsa (6-2) vs. Mississippi State (3-7)
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Tulsa was favored by 1.5 points in the opening line, but now it's 2.5 points.
Arizona Bowl
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. ET
- Teams: Ball State (6-1) vs. San Jose State (6-0)
- Location: Tucson, Ariz.
- TV: CBS
- Point Spread: San Jose State was favored by 8.5 points in the opening line, but now it's 9 points.
Liberty Bowl
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET
- Teams: West Virginia (5-4) vs. Army (9-2)
- Location: Memphis, Tenn.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: West Virginia is favored by 7.5 points over Army, which filled this spot after Tennessee had to pull out because of positive COVID-19 tests.
Texas Bowl
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET
- Teams: Arkansas (3-7) vs. TCU (6-4)
- Location: Houston, Texas.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: TCU was favored by 4.5 points in the opening line, but now it's gone up to 6.5 points.
Peach Bowl
- Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at Noon ET
- Teams: Cincinnati (8-0) vs. Georgia (7-2)
- Location: Atlanta, Ga.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Georgia was favored by 6.5 points in the opening line, but now it's up to 7.5 points.
Citrus Bowl
- Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET
- Teams: Auburn (6-4) vs. Northwestern (6-2)
- Location: Orlando, Fla.
- TV: ABC
- Point Spread: Northwestern was favored by 3.5 points and it's still the same.
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
- Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. ET
- What: College Football Playoff Semifinal
- Teams: No. 1 Alabama (11-0) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1)
- Location: Arlington, Texas.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Alabama was favored by 19.5 points and it's still the same.
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
- Date: Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET
- What: College Football Playoff Semifinal
- Teams: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)
- Location: New Orleans, La.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Clemson was favored by 7.5 points and it's still the same.
Gator Bowl
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at Noon ET
- Teams: Kentucky (4-6) vs. N.C. State (8-3)
- Location: Jacksonville, Fla.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Kentucky was favored by 3.5 points in the opening line on Dec. 20, and it's dropped a bit now to 2.5 points.
Outback Bowl
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Teams: Indiana (6-1) vs. Ole Miss (4-5)
- Location: Tampa, Fla.
- TV: ABC
- Point Spread: Indiana was favored by 7.5 points in the opening line, but it has gone down to 6.5 points now.
Fiesta Bowl
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 4 p.m. ET
- Teams: Iowa State (8-2) vs. Oregon (4-2)
- Location: Glendale, Ariz.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Iowa State was favored by 5.5 points, but the line has gone down to 4.5 points now.
Orange Bowl
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET
- Teams: Texas A&M (8-1) vs. North Carolina (8-3)
- Location: Miami Gardens, Fla.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Texas A&M was favored by 5.5 points, but now the line has gone up to 6.5 points.
RESULTS SO FAR
Myrtle Beach Bowl
- Date: Monday, Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Teams: Appalachian State (9-3) easily defeated North Texas (4-6) in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Running back Camerun Peoples rushed for 317 yards on 22 carries for Ap State.
- Location: Conway, S.C.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Appalachian State favored by 21 points.
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Teams: Nevada (7-2) quarterback Carson Strong threw five touchdown passes to upset Tulane (6-6) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. It was the first straight-out win by an underdog during bowl season.
- Location: Boise, Idaho.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Tulane favored by 2.5 points
Boca Raton Bowl
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. ET
- Teams: BYU (11-1) concluded a great "we'll play anywhere'' season with an impressive 49-23 victory over Central Florida (6-4). Zach Wilson threw for 425 yards for the Cougars.
- Location: Boca Raton, Fla.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: BYU favored by 6.5 points
New Orleans Bowl
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. ET
- Teams: Georgia Southern (8-5) had the biggest blowout of the bowl season thus far, crushing Louisiana Tech (5-5) in a rout, 38-3. Tech could muster only 232 yards of total offense.
- Location: New Orleans, La.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Georgia Southern favored by 6.5 points
Montgomery Bowl
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET
- Teams: Memphis (8-3) got three touchdown passes from Brady White in an easy 25-10 win over Florida Atlantic (5-4). Former Hoosier Nick Tronti started at quarterback for FAU, and completed 16 of 32 passes for 146 yards.
- Location: Montgomery, Ala.
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Memphis favored by 9.5 points
New Mexico Bowl
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Teams: A solid defensive performance by the Hawaii (5-4 defense led to a big upset of Houston (3-5). The Cougars had only 58 yards rushing. Jared Smart, the son of former Indiana basketball star Keith Smart, had three catches for 33 yards for Hawaii.
- Location: Frisco, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Point Spread: Houston favored by 7.5 points