College Football Bowl Schedule 2022-23: Dates, Gametimes, TV Information, Point Spreads

The lineup is set for the College Football Playoff, with Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State set to battle for the 2022 national championship. The two semifinal games will be played on Dec. 31. The national title game is on Monday night, Jan. 9, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The pairings were announced on Sunday, as was the entire college football bowl schedule. Here's the total schedule, with dates, matchups, gametimes, TV information and the latest on the point spreads.

VRBO Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 3 TCU (12-1), TV: 4 p.m. ET at Glendale, Ariz. Point spread: Michigan is a 9.5-point favorite.

No. 2 Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 3 TCU (12-1), TV: 4 p.m. ET at Glendale, Ariz. Michigan is a 9.5-point favorite. Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia (13-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1), TV: 8 p.m . ET at Atlanta, Ga. Point spread: Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite.

No. 1 Georgia (13-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1), TV: 8 p.m . ET at Atlanta, Ga. Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite. National Championship Game: Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. TV: ESPN

Daily bowl schedule

Friday, Dec. 16

Miami of Ohio (6-6) vs. UAB (6-6). TV: ESPN, 11:30 a.m. ET at Nassau, Bahamas. UAB is an 11.5-point favorite. Duluth Trading Cure Bowl: No. 25 Texas-San Antonio (11-2) vs. No. 24 Troy (11-2), TV: ESPN, 3 p.m. ET at Orlando, Fla. Point spread: Troy is a 2.5-point favorite.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Cincinnati (9-3) vs. Louisville (7-5), TV: ESPN, 11 a.m. ET at Boston, Mass. Cincinnati is an 11.5-point favorite. New Mexico Bowl: SMU (7-5) vs. BYU (7-5), TV: ESPN, 2:15 p.m. ET at Albuquerque, N.M. Point spread: SMU is a 2.5-point favorite.

SMU (7-5) vs. BYU (7-5), TV: ESPN, 2:15 p.m. ET at Albuquerque, N.M. SMU is a 2.5-point favorite. Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington State (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-4), TV: ABC, 3:30 p.m. ET at Inglewood, Calif. Point spread: Washington State is a 4.5-point favorite.

Washington State (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-4), TV: ABC, 3:30 p.m. ET at Inglewood, Calif. Washington State is a 4.5-point favorite. Lending Tree Bowl: Rice (5-7) vs. Southern Miss (6-6), TV: ESPN, 5:45 p.m. ET at Mobile, Ala. Point spread: Southern Miss is a 5.5-point favorite.

Rice (5-7) vs. Southern Miss (6-6), TV: ESPN, 5:45 p.m. ET at Mobile, Ala. Southern Miss is a 5.5-point favorite. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Florida (6-6) vs. No. 14 Oregon State (9-3), TV: ABC, 7:30 p.m. ET at Las Vegas, Nev. Point spread: Oregon State is a 7.5-point favorite.

Florida (6-6) vs. No. 14 Oregon State (9-3), TV: ABC, 7:30 p.m. ET at Las Vegas, Nev. Oregon State is a 7.5-point favorite. Frisco Bowl: North Texas (7-6) vs. Boise State (9-4), TV: ESPN, 9:15 p.m. ET at Frisco, Texas. Point spread: Boise State is a 7.5-point favorite.

Monday, Dec. 19

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan (8-4) vs. San Diego State (7-4), TV: ESPN, 3:30 p.m. ET at Boise, Idaho. Point spread: San Jose State is a 4.5-point favorite.

Eastern Michigan (8-4) vs. San Diego State (7-4), TV: ESPN, 3:30 p.m. ET at Boise, Idaho. San Jose State is a 4.5-point favorite. Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty (8-4) vs. Toledo (8-5), TV: ESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET at Boca Raton, Fla. Point spread: Toledo is a 1.5-point favorite.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky (8-5) vs. South Alabama (10-2), TV: ESPN, 9 p.m. ET at New Orleans, La. Point spread: South Alabama is a 2.5-point favorite.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Friday, Dec. 23

Louisiana (6-6) vs. Houston (7-5), TV: ESPN, 3 p.m. ET at Shreveport, La. Houston is a 3.5-point favorite. Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Missouri (6-6), TV: ESPN, 6:30 p.m. ET at Tampa, Fla. Point spread: Wake Forest is a 1.5-point favorite.

Saturday, Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl: Middle Tennessee (7-5) vs. San Diego State (7-5), TV: ESPN, 8 p.m. ET at Honolulu, Hawaii. Point spread: San Diego State is a 1.5-point favorite.

Monday, Dec. 26

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Georgia Southern (6-6) at Buffalo (6-6), TV: ESPN, Noon ET at Dallas, Texas. Georgia Southern is a 4.5-point favorite. TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: Memphis (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), TV: ESPN, 3:15 p.m. ET at Birmingham, Ala. Point spread: Memphis is a 10.5-point favorite.

Memphis (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), TV: ESPN, 3:15 p.m. ET at Birmingham, Ala. Memphis is a 10.5-point favorite. Camellia Bowl: Coastal Carolina (9-3) vs. East Carolina (7-5), TV: ESPN, 6:45 p.m. ET at Montgomery, Ala. Point spread: East Carolina is a 7.5-point favorite.

Coastal Carolina (9-3) vs. East Carolina (7-5), TV: ESPN, 6:45 p.m. ET at Montgomery, Ala. East Carolina is a 7.5-point favorite. Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin (6-6) vs. Oklahoma State (7-5), TV: ESPN, 10:15 p.m. ET at Phoenix, Ariz. Point spread: Wisconsin is a 2.5-point favorite.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

UCF (9-4) vs. Duke (8-4), TV: ESPN, 2 p.m. ET at Annapolis, Md. UCF is a 3.5-point favorite. AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Kansas (6-6) vs. Arkansas (6-6), TV: ESPN, 5:30 p.m. at Memphis, Tenn, Point spread: Arkansas is a 4.5-point favorite.

Kansas (6-6) vs. Arkansas (6-6), TV: ESPN, 5:30 p.m. at Memphis, Tenn, Arkansas is a 4.5-point favorite. San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Oregon (9-3) vs. North Carolina (9-4), TV: FOX, 8 p.m. ET at San Diego, Calif. Point spread: Oregon is a 9.5-point favorite.

No. 15 Oregon (9-3) vs. North Carolina (9-4), TV: FOX, 8 p.m. ET at San Diego, Calif. Oregon is a 9.5-point favorite. TaxAct Texas Bowl: Texas Tech (7-5) vs. Ole Miss (8-4), TV: ESPN, 9 p.m. ET at Houston, Texas. Point spread: Ole Miss is a 3.5-point favorite.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Syracuse (7-5) vs. Minnesota (8-4), TV: ESPN, 2 p.m. ET at New York, NY. Minnesota is a 6.5-point favorite. Cheez-It Bowl: No. 13 Florida State (9-3) vs. Oklahoma (6-6), TV: ESPN, 5:30 p.m. ET at Orlando, Fla. Point spread: Florida State is a 7.5-point favorite.

No. 13 Florida State (9-3) vs. Oklahoma (6-6), TV: ESPN, 5:30 p.m. ET at Orlando, Fla. Florida State is a 7.5-point favorite. Valero Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington (10-2) vs. No. 20 Texas (8-4), TV: ESPN, 10:15 p.m. ET at San Antonio, Texas. Point spread: Texas is a 3.5-point favorite.

Friday, Dec. 30

No. 23 N.C. State (8-4) vs. Maryland (7-5), TV: ESPN, Noon ET at Charlotte, N.C. Maryland is a 2.5-point favorite. Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl: No. 18 UCLA (9-3) vs. Pittsburgh (8-4), TV: CBS, 2 p.m. ET at El Paso, Texas. Point spread: UCLA is a 3.5-point favorite.

No. 18 UCLA (9-3) vs. Pittsburgh (8-4), TV: CBS, 2 p.m. ET at El Paso, Texas. UCLA is a 3.5-point favorite. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4), TV: ESPN, 3:30 p.m. ET at Jacksonville, Fla. Point spread: Notre Dame is a 4.5-point favorite.

No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4), TV: ESPN, 3:30 p.m. ET at Jacksonville, Fla. Notre Dame is a 4.5-point favorite. Arizona Bowl: Ohio (9-4) vs. Wyoming (7-5), TV: None, 4:30 p.m. ET at Tuscon, Ariz. Point spread: Ohio is a 2.5-point favorite.

Ohio (9-4) vs. Wyoming (7-5), TV: None, 4:30 p.m. ET at Tuscon, Ariz. Ohio is a 2.5-point favorite. Capital One Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee (11-3) vs. No. 7 Clemson (11-2), TV: ESPN, 8 p.m. ET at Miami Gardens, Fla. Point spread: Clemson is a 4.5-point favorite.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Iowa (7-5) vs. Kentucky (7-5), TV: ABC, Noon ET at Nashville, Tenn. Kentucky is a 3.5-point favorite. Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama (10-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State (10-3), TV: ESPN, Noon ET at New Orleans, La. Point spread: Alabama is a 5.5-point favorite.

No. 5 Alabama (10-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State (10-3), TV: ESPN, Noon ET at New Orleans, La. Alabama is a 5.5-point favorite. NOTE: College Football Playoff semifinals games listed above.

Monday, Jan. 2