Big Ten: Ohio State Falls to No. 11 in Coaches Poll, Michigan Ranked For First Time in 2021

Ohio State tumbled eight spots in the Coaches Poll Sunday after losing to Oregon in Columbus on Saturday. Iowa moved up to No. 7 and Michigan became the fifth Big Ten team in the rankings by moving into the 25th spot.

There was turnover at the top of the Coaches Poll on Sunday when Ohio State tumbled all the way from No. 3 to No. 11 after losing at home to Oregon on Saturday.

There are now five Big Ten teams in the top-25 with Michigan joining the party for the first time all season. The 2-0 Wolverines beat Washington on Saturday.

Iowa is now the Big Ten's highest ranked team, moving up to No. 7 after beating in-state rival Iowa State for the sixth straight time. The Hawkeyes won 27-17 to move up five spots in the coaches poll.

Penn State (No. 12) and Wisconsin (No. 17) are both in the poll, and Michigan State, Indiana, Rutgers and Maryland all received votes. It's the first time that all seven Big Ten East teams have received votes in the same poll.

Here is the complete Coaches Poll for Sunday, Sept. 12. The Big Ten teams are in bold:

Alabama (2-0) – Last week: 1 Georgia (1-0) – Last week: 2 Oklahoma (2-0) – Last week: 4 Oregon (2-0) – Last week: 11 Texas A&M (2-0) – Last week: 5 Clemson (1-1) – Last week: 6 Iowa (2-0) – Last week: 12 Cincinnati (2-0) – Last week: 8 Florida (2-0) – Last week: 9 Notre Dame (2-0) – Last week: 7 Ohio State (1-1) – Last week: 3 Penn State (2-0) – Last week: 13 UCLA (2-0) – Last week: 16 Iowa State (1-1) – Last week: 10 Virginia Tech (2-0) – Last week: 21 Ole Miss (2-0) – Last week: 20 Wisconsin (1-1)– Last week: 17 Coastal Carolina (2-0) – Last week: 19 North Carolina (1-1) – Last week: 22 Auburn (2-0) – Last week: NR Arizona State (2-0) – Last week: 25 Oklahoma State (2-0)– Last week: 23 BYU (2-0) – Last week: NR Arkansas (2-0)– Last week: NR Michigan (2-0)– Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Miami 137, USC 99, UCF 65, Liberty 63, Michigan State 63, TCU 57, Pittsburgh 52, Kentucky 50, Utah 41, Texas 36, Kansas State 28, Indiana 28, LSU 26, Boston College 22, Nevada 18, Fresno State 13, SMU 10, Rutgers 10, Army 9, Mississippi State 9, Louisiana 9, San Diego State 9, Tulane 6, Maryland 6, NC State 5, San José State 5, Marshall 4, Virginia 4, Air Force 3, Stanford 3, UTSA 1, Memphis 1, Boise State 1.

Dropped from rankings: USC 14, Texas 15, Utah 18, Miami 24