College Football Playoff Point Spread: Indiana Is Underdog Against Notre Dame
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In the grand scope of what Indiana’s 11-1 season has meant, the Hoosiers have been the ultimate underdog. The losingest major program in college football history had its greatest-ever season.
From a betting point of view, however, Indiana has only been the underdog once this season. The Hoosiers will be in that unfamiliar role again when it opens the College Football Playoff with a first round game at Notre Dame at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 20.
According to the Fan Duel gambling website, the early point spread has No. 7-seeded Notre Dame as a 7.5-point favorite over No. 10-seeded Indiana. The over-under in the game is 51.5 points.
The only other game in which Indiana was an underdog was when it was a 10.5-point underdog at Ohio State on Nov. 23. The Buckeyes covered in that game with a 38-15 victory.
Indiana has covered the over nine times out of 12 this season.
Indiana by the numbers this season
• Indiana overall record: 11-1
Indiana overall vs. spread: 9-3
• Indiana home record: 8-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 6-2
• Indiana road record: 3-1
Indiana road vs spread: 3-1
• Indiana record as favorite: 11-0
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 9-2
• Indiana record as underdog: 0-1
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-1
• Indiana over total: 9
Indiana under total: 3
What Indiana has done this season
Here is what Indiana has done against the numbers all season, plus a complete breakdown week-by-week on the two teams.
• Aug. 31: Indiana defeated Florida International 31-7 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (38) went under the 52.5-point line. Record: 1-0
• Sept. 6: Indiana defeated Western Illinois 77-3 at home as a 44.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (80) went over the 54.5-point line. Record: 2-0.
• Sept. 14: Indiana defeated UCLA 42-13 on the road as a 4-point favorite (covered). The point total (55) went over the 46.5-point line. Record: 3-0.
• Sept. 21: Indiana defeated Charlotte 52-14 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (66) went over the 51-point line. Record: 4-0.
• Sept. 28: Indiana defeated Maryland 42-28 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (70) went over the 50.5-point line. Record: 5-0.
• Oct. 5: No. 23 Indiana defeated Northwestern 41-24 on the road as 13-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 40-point line. Record: 6-0.
• Oct. 19: No. 16 Indiana defeated Nebraska 56-7 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (63) went over the 49-point line. Record: 7-0.
• Oct. 26: No. 13 Indiana defeated Washington 31-17 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (48) went under the 54-point line. Record: 8-0.
• Nov. 2: No. 13 Indiana defeated Michigan State 47-10 on the road as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (57) went over the 53.5-point line. Record: 9-0
• Nov. 9: No. 8 Indiana defeated Michigan 20-15 at home as a 14.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (35) went under the 47.5-point line. Record: 10-0
• Nov. 23: No. 5 Indiana lost to No. 2 Ohio State 38-15 on the road as a 10.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (53) went over the 52.5-point line. Record: 10-1
• Nov. 30: No. 10 Indiana defeated Purdue 66-0 at home as a 29-point favorite. The point total (66) went over the 56.5 line. Record: 11-1.