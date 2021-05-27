Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

Complete 2021-22 College Football Bowl Game Schedule

The 2021-22 college football bowl schedule is here. After an unprecedented 2020 season, a normal football season appears to be on the horizon. It will all culminate in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Author:
Publish date:

After the COVID-19 pandemic affected the entire college football landscape in 2020, it appears that the upcoming 2021 season is on pace to move ahead with normalcy. With college football comes bowl season, and the 2021-22 bowl schedule has been released.

There will be 41 bowl games, including two College Football Playoff matches on Dec. 31. The entire season will conclude with the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 10.

The Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami are this year's two College Football Playoff bowl games. The National Championship Game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

 Here is the complete schedule for the 2021-22 college football bowl season (all times EST):

Dec. 17

  • Bahamas Bowl, Noon
  • Cure Bowl, 6 p.m.

Dec. 18

  • Boca Raton Bowl, 11 a.m.
  • New Mexico Bowl, 2:15 p.m.
  • Los Angeles Bowl, 7:30 p.m.
  • New Orleans Bowl, 9:15 p.m.

Dec. 20

  • Myrtle Beach Bowl, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 21

  • Potato Bowl, 3:30 p.m.
  • Frisco Bowl, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22

  • Armed Forces Bowl, TBD

Dec. 23

  • Gasparilla Bowl, 7 p.m.

Dec. 24

  • Hawaii Bowl, 8 p.m.

Dec. 25

  • Camellia Bowl, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 27

  • Quick Lane Bowl, 11 a.m.
  • Military Bowl, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 28

  • Birmingham Bowl, Noon
  • First Responder Bowl, 3:15 p.m.
  • Liberty Bowl, 6:45 p.m.
  • Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 10:15 p.m.

Dec. 29

  • Fenway Bowl, 11 a.m.
  • Pinstripe Bowl, 2:15 p.m.
  • Cheez-It Bowl, 5:45 p.m.
  • Alamo Bowl, 9:15 p.m.

Dec. 30

  • Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 11:30 a.m.
  • Music City Bowl, 3 p.m.
  • Peach Bowl, 7 p.m.
  • Las Vegas Bowl, 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 31

  • Gator Bowl, 11 a.m.
  • Sun Bowl, 12:30 p.m., CBS
  • Orange Bowl, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
  • Cotton Bowl, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 1

  • Outback Bowl, Noon
  • Fiesta Bowl, 1 p.m.
  • Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m.
  • Rose Bowl, 5 p.m.
  • Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m.

Jan. 4

  • Texas Bowl, TBD

Jan. 10

  • National Championship Game, 8 p.m.

TBD

  • Holiday Bowl
  • Redbox Bowl
  • Arizona Bowl

Big_Ten_Football_Weekly_Schedule-60b00c6e7503d44654242a78_May_27_2021_21_51_20
Football

Big Ten 2021 College Football Weekly Schedule

College Football Bowl Schedule
Football

Complete 2021-22 College Football Bowl Game Schedule

IndianaMichaelPenixMichigan1
Football

Indiana 2021 Football Schedule

IndianaJeremyHoustonPennState
Baseball

Indiana Baseball: Shortstop Jeremy Houston Going Out in Style

IndianaJeromeHunterRutgers4
Basketball

My Two Cents: Indiana's Jerome Hunter Lands at Xavier, and That's Good for All Involved

IndianaTyFryfogleTDOSU
Football

Kickoff Time Set for Indiana's Road Game at Western Kentucky

IndianaBaseballGrantRichardsonbyDD
Baseball

Indiana Baseball 2021 Schedule

MarylandFootball
Football

Big Ten: Conference Football Programs Announce Schedule Changes