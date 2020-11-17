Critics Add Fuel to Indiana Football's Fire

Despite the success Indiana has had this season, many people still think they aren't for real. The Hoosiers only use that as more motivation.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Every time Tom Allen walks into the locker room after a game concludes this season, he gets handed a list of milestones his team just accomplished.

Every week, Indiana is doing something it hasn't done in 30-plus years, and every week, his team's confidence grows as the wins pile up.

But as the noise grows louder in Bloomington, skepticism arises as people catch wind around the country.

Michigan and Penn State are a combined 1-7 this season. Even though Indiana broke through big barriers to beat those two powerhouses for the first time ever in one season, people question the legitimacy of those wins, which translates to people questioning the legitimacy of Indiana.

Indiana is 4-0 on the season and ranked No. 9 in the country, yet opened as 21-point underdogs for the game this Saturday at No. 3 Ohio State.

"We do talk about earmuffs," Allen said when asked about the spread. "But I also understand reality, and so, yes, it'll be addressed."

This is why Indiana has played with a chip on its shoulder all season long. The Hoosiers believe they are a top-10 team in the country, and when others want to question their status, they turn it into motivation.

Indiana running back Stevie Scott said before the season started that the Hoosiers would show that they belong with the elite.

Indiana has proven that so far, but it still hasn't stopped the questions regarding if the program is for real.

Saturday could be the definitive answer.

"We just gonna keep going out there and playing our type of game, you know, just keep playing it humble," Scott said. "Just playing Indiana football at the end of the day. A lot of people are gonna talk, the critics are gonna talk, but that just gets us fired up to keep proving the world wrong."

The Hoosiers aren't surprised about the rise they are on this season.

During Allen's postgame speech after the most recent 24-0 shutout over Michigan State, players kept chiming in.

"We knew this was going to happen."

"We expected this."

"This is the new normal."

Allen kept nodding along and affirming their statements.

"This week is a top-10 matchup, definitely going out there and continue doing that (proving people wrong), and I'm very excited for the moment," Scott said Tuesday.

One of the biggest believers in the Indiana program has been cornerback Tiawan Mullen.

The sophomore standout has epitomized what this ascension has been about, and he provided strong words on Tuesday regarding the status of the Hoosiers.

"We earned this spot. Nothing was given," Mullen said. "Everything from the ground up. It's not a shock to us in the program. Maybe it might be a shock to everyone out there in the world, but it's not a shock to us."

"It's an expectation. We expected this. It's well-deserved, and we ready to seize the moment come Saturday."

