Curt Cignetti Given Standing Ovation By Fans At Radio Show
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti showed up at Hoosier Hank’s restaurant for his weekly radio show on Thursday, he was in for a surprise.
Hoosier Hank’s east location near College Park Mall was packed almost wall-to-wall with adoring Indiana fans. When Cignetti walked into the main part of the restaurant, he was given a standing ovation.
This is a change from the Inside Indiana radio shows through a lot of the season. The early season show drew modest crowds. With Indiana unbeaten and ranked fifth in the College Football Playoff rankings, fans want to get as close to the action as they can.
Cignetti acknowledged the turnout during his show.
“I’ll tell you what. The Hoosier Hank’s showing reminds me of our stadium from the first game from the start of the season to the middle of the season to the end of the season,” Cignetti said.
Cignetti worked the crowd after the show concluded as he signed Cignetti towels and took pictures with fans. During the show, he led a rendition of “Happy Birthday” for a fan, Morgan Thomas, who specifically wanted to spend part of her 21st birthday to see Cignetti.
With football having a bye week, the vibe could be more relaxed. Indiana doesn’t play again until a pivotal game at No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 23.
Cignetti teased host Don Fischer about the Ohio State game being cast as the biggest game in Indiana history.
“I have to take exception to the biggest game in IU history. You’re such a media guy,” Cignetti teased. “It’s a big game because it’s the next game.”
“Every game is the only game coming up and that makes it a big game, but what happens is, you become successful, then the meanings of the next games becomes bigger. So I guess if we pass the test does the next game become the biggest game?” Cignetti asked.
“You play it how you want to, I’ll play it how I want to,” Fischer said in a good-natured response.
Cignetti spoke about how the offense struggled in the second half in Indiana’s 20-15 win against Michigan last Saturday with a lot of credit given to Ke’Shawn Williams for a late, 22-yard punt return that gave the Hoosiers the chance to kick a field goal and lengthen the odds for the Wolverines in the fourth quarter.
“We found a way to get it done. Championship teams find ways to win football games,” Cignetti said.
Cignetti gave good news on the injury front. Several players took hard hits against Michigan, including wide receiver Myles Price, who had to leave the game. Running back Justice Ellison was also dinged up.
“It’s a really good time to have a bye week. Some of those hard hits, those guys are OK. They’re practicing right now,” Cignetti said.
Cignetti said he has “slow-cooked” preparation for Ohio State as he likes the sense of urgency of game week.
“We know them, but I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves as far as introducing the game plan. I like that sense of urgency during game week,” Cignetti said.
“That sense of urgency trickles down to everybody. I don’t want it done too soon where the hay is in the barn and everybody’s comfortable and relaxed. That’s the way it works for me,” Cignetti added.
Cignetti also spoke about the engagement of his daughter, Natalie, to her boyfriend Trent VanHorn. After the Indiana-Michigan game concluded, their engagement was made on the Memorial Stadium videoboard.
Cignetti knew about it ahead of time – though in humorous fashion.
“My wife (Manette Cignetti) says to me in the kitchen, ‘Are you someone that likes to know? Or do you like to be surprised?’ And I’m thinking to myself, ‘What are you even saying?’ She says, ‘I’m pregnant’. I’m like ‘yeah right okay’ and then she gave me the news,” Cignetti said.
The logistics of the proposal depended on Indiana winning the game against Michigan.
“Fortunately we did our part on the field and they had a great time on the field. So congratulations to them,” Cignetti said.
