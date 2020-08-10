Dan Patrick: Indiana Voted No to Play in Fall

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The last few days have been filled with whether or not the power five conferences are going postpone their college football seasons until the spring.

According to Dan Patrick, from the Dan Patrick Show, "12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play."

That means that Indiana is one of the schools to vote no to play in the fall.

The Hoosiers are scheduled to open the season in less than a month against Wisconsin in Madison on Sept. 4.

While meeting with Indiana's players via Zoom last week, it appears most of them want to play this season. Top players from around college football have expressed their desire to play and are trying to make their voices heard.

A decision regarding whether or not a season will be played this fall is expected to be announced sometime this week.

