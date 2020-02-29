HoosiersNow
Breaking: Indiana’s David Ballou Offered Same Job at Alabama

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana’s football coaching staff is on the verge of taking a huge hit Saturday because David Ballou, the Hoosiers’ outstanding strength and conditioning coach, may be leaving to take the same job at the University of Alabama, according to sources in both Alabama and Indiana.

Dr. Matt Rhea, Indiana’s Athletic Performance Coach,  is expected to go to Alabama with Ballou, sources said. 

Ballou and Rhea are two of the most respected athletic performance directors in the country and have been pursued by others colleges and NFL teams ever since they arrived at Indiana in 2018.

Ballou, who played football at Indiana as a fullback in the late 1990s, has deep Indiana roots. He played high school football at Avon and after his time at IU, he coached there for 14 years. He also coached at Notre Dame for a year before coming to Indiana. He also worked at the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

He is a valued member of Indiana’s staff and developed dozens of players into stars. Indiana’s  statistics in the weight room have had a lot to do with the program’s turnaround. Indiana won eight games this year for the first time since 1993. 

Several Indiana coaches have said that Ballou and Rhea “basically add a star to all those recruiting ratings.”

Sources in Alabama said that Ballou and Rhea were immediate targets after Scott Cochran left for Georgia last week and that Saban offered the job this weekend.

Alabama has won five national championships in the past 11 years under Saban, and 17 overall. The Crimson Tide are considered the preeminent program in the country and have a massive athletic budget.

Tommy Sommer Leads Indiana Baseball to Sixth-Straight Win

Sommer almost goes the distance as he shuts down the Panthers in 5-1 victory

Caleb Coffman

Hoosiers' offense overcomes defensive mistakes in 11-5 win over No. 17 East Carolina

Indiana’s offense bails out a terrible defensive showing against No. 17 East Carolina

Caleb Coffman

Purdue Continues Domination Over Hoosiers in Ugly 57-49 Loss

Indiana shot a season-low 25 percent from the floor in a 57-49 loss to Purdue, its seventh-straight against its in-state rival.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Face 2 Ranked Opponents This Weekend

Indiana Baseball takes on No. 17 East Carolina, High Point and No. 13 Ole Miss in Greenville, N.C.

Caleb Coffman

GameDay Preview: Can Archie Miller Finally Break the Matt Painter Curse?

Archie Miller is 0-4 against Matt Painter and Purdue during his three seasons as the Indiana head coach. He wants to change that Thursday night in Mackey Arena.

Tom Brew

Simon Stepaniak On Mend From Knee Injury, But Optimistic At NFL Combine

The Indiana offensive guard, lost before the Gator Bowl to an ACL tear, expects his rehab to include running in two weeks. He's been told he should be able to resume football activities by mid-July, hopefully for an NFL team.

Phillip B. Wilson

Meet the Opponent: The Streaky, Struggling Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue looked great in beating Indiana 74-62 on Feb. 8, but the Boilermakers have lost four straight games since then.

Tom Brew

5-Star Recruit Khristian Lander Commits to Indiana

Evansville's Khristian Lander is considered the best point guard in America in the 2021 class, and Indiana got a verbal commitment from him late Tuesday.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball: Wednesday's Game Against Butler Cancelled

Indiana's midweek game on Feb. 26 against Butler has been cancelled

Caleb Coffman

Indiana Baseball's Elijah Dunham Named Big Ten Player of the Week

Dunham led the Hoosiers' offense with seven hits in the team's three wins in Mobile, Ala.

Caleb Coffman