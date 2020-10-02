SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Debate Fact-Checker: Donald Trump DID NOT Bring Back Big Ten Football

Tom Brew

Fact-checkers have been very busy since Tuesday night in culling through the claims of president Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Joe Biden during the first presidential debate, but one Trump statement was easily to debunk almost immediately.

While talking about the economy and its struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump said,  "By the way, I brought back Big Ten football. It was me, and I'm very happy to do it, and the people of Ohio are very proud of me."

The only problem with his statement is that none of it is true, other than the fact that there are indeed people in Ohio.

On Aug. 31, White House officials reached out to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to facilitate a phone call between Warren and Trump. That took place the next day. 

But in no way did the call have anything to do with what the Big Ten was doing at the time to figure out a way to play football in the fall. Warren confirmed it, as did several other Big Ten officials, school presidents and chancellors.

At that time — and then again two weeks later when the Big Ten announced it would return to the field on Oct. 24 — Warren and several conference leaders said the decision to return was based solely on improvements in daily COVID-19 testing and more detailed reports on myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart — and had nothing to do with Trump's phone call.

Several Big Ten school presidents quickly chimed in as well, chastising Trump for trying to turn it into a political football, no pun intended.

“President Trump had nothing to do with our decision and did not impact the deliberations,” said the president of a Big Ten university who asked not to be identified, via NBC4 in Columbus. “In fact, when his name came up (in conversation among the 14 league presidents), it was a negative, because no one wanted this to be political.”

Trump has tried to take credit for the return of Big Ten football from the beginning. On Sept. 16, the day the conference announced that football would return in the fall, Trump tweeted "it is my great honor to have helped!"

The Big Ten originally chose to postpone the fall season and move it to the spring, making the announcement on Aug. 11. It was the decision of the league's presidents and chancellors to do so, because much of the medical information at the time — most specifically COVID-19's impact on the heart in several Big Ten athletes — was enough to scare them off.

Warren, the face of the conference, made the announcement, and he was immediately criticized by many groups, including current players and coaches at several Big Ten schools. Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa wanted to play anyway, and finger-pointing got even worse when other leagues, most notably the SEC and the ACC, decided to play in the fall anyway, choosing not to follow the Big Ten's lead.

Nebraska players filed suit against the league and the #WeWantToPlay movement continued to push hard for the Big Ten to reconsider.

It wasn't until daily antigen test became available that the Big Ten would even consider returning to the field. That daily testing has started now at all 14 schools, and is being paid for by the conference. 

Indiana started 10 days earlier with daily testing, paying for it themselves until the Big Ten testing began. Indiana coach Tom Allen said no players or coaches tested positive in the first week, through more than 1,200 tests. Allen said he is confident that the league can play a full schedule thanks to the daily testing.

“Testing, that was the game changer,” Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said after Trump's comments. “Having the availability, the reliability, the opportunity to test daily was a game-changer for this decision.”

Fact checked: It was the testing, and not Donald Trump, that enabled Big Ten football to return.

Breaking News: Trump tests positive for COVID-19

  • President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday morning that he and his wife, Melania, have both tested positive for COVID-19. They will quarantine at the White House immediately and several events on his calendar were cancelled. CLICK HERE
  • TROUBLES AT NOTRE DAME: The COVID-19 pandemic has probably caused more problems at Notre Dame than any other campus. The bad news just keeps on coming, day after day. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking News: President Donald Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump went to Twitter in the wee hours of Friday morning to announce that he and his wife, Melania, have both tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will begin quarantining immediately in the White House.

Tom Brew

Cubs' Bats Go Silent Once Again in Series Opener Loss to Miami

Chicago has struggled to hit for a while now, and after losing Game 1 to the Miami Marlins, the Cubs are suddenly on the brink of elimination in the best-of-three series.

Tom Brew

Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs Ready to Make Deep Playoff Run

Even though many of the Chicago Cubs' top hitters have been struggling, the postseason is here now and they know what it's like to have success. They open the playoffs on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins.

Tom Brew

Baseball Playoff Schedule, TV Times, Pitchers for Tuesday's Openers

Despite several hiccups from COVID-19 positive tests, baseball made it through its 60-game regular season and now, for the first time, a 16-team playoff will begin on Tuesday.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Tom Allen Busy Working Every Day, Hopes Daily Testing Keeps it That Way

Indiana is just getting a lot accomplished on the football field every day, and Indiana coach Tom Allen plans on it staying that way as they move toward the Oct. 24 opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew

SI Daily Cover: A First Glimpse at How Big-Time Tailgating Looks in 2020

A college game day in Baton Rouge looked completely different when SEC football resumed on Saturday at LSU, and it gives us a glimpse of what might happen on Big Ten campuses in a few weeks.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 27): Giants' Alex Dickerson, Caleb Baragar Fall Short in Playoff Chase

Former Indiana Hoosiers Alex Dickerson and Caleb Baragar each had a big final month, but the San Francisco Giants came up just short of making the playoffs on the final day of the regular season.

Tom Brew

AP Poll: 4 Big Ten Teams Back in Poll in Week 5

Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and Michigan are back in the AP's top-25 rankings in Week 5 now that the Big Ten schools are eligible to be ranked again.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 26): Aaron Slegers Gets Save as Tampa Bay Clinches Best Record

Former Hoosier Aaron Slegers allowed only one run in three innings to close out the Tampa Bay Rays' 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, securing the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Snyder Makes Amends With Game-Winning Field Goal

Nathaniel Snyder decided to transfer after he graduated from Indiana, and he found a home at Louisiana, where the Ragin' Cajuns are one of the feel-good stories so far this season after their 3-0 start, highlighted by his 53-yard game-winner on Saturday.

Tom Brew