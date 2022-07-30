Indiana football defensive back Deland McCullough II announced via Twitter that he is hanging up his cleats for good after a recent injury. Running back David Ellis won't play for Indiana in 2022 either due to health reasons. Indiana coach Tom Allen said on July 26 at Big Ten Media Days that both players will stay with Indiana "in a different capacity until they graduate."

"After talking with my trainers and the doctors about a recent injury, I won't be able to handle the physical demands of the game," McCullough II said in his Tweet.

McCullough II transferred to Indiana from Miami (OH) before the 2021 season, and the defensive back appeared in 10 games, primarily on special teams. A year ago, his father, Deland Sr., was Indiana's running backs coach, and his brothers Dasan and Daeh were both committed to Indiana.

But Deland Sr. left the Indiana coaching staff after one season to coach running backs at Notre Dame, and Daeh de-committed from Indiana, which leaves incoming freshman Dasan as the only McCullough on the team.

On the same day, The Herald Bulletin reported that David Ellis is leaving the Hoosiers for health reasons. Ellis played running back, wide receiver and kick returner for Indiana across three seasons from 2019 to 2021.

As a freshman, Ellis' 20.7 yards per kick return ranked third nationally among true freshmen, fifth in the Big Ten, 12th in Indiana single-season history and 27th nationally. In 2019, Ellis averaged 62.6 all-purpose yards per game and appeared in all 13 games. He also hauled in seven receptions for 85 yards at No. 9 Penn State on Nov. 16, 2019.

But before his sophomore campaign, ankle injuries began to bother Ellis. He missed the first three games of Indiana's season, but played in the final five. He posted a career-high 86 receiving yards and caught his first touchdown pass at No. 3 Ohio State.

Ellis appeared in three games in 2021, but he suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Western Kentucky on Sept. 25.

On July 26 at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Ind., Indiana coach Tom Allen commented on the status of McCullough II and Ellis.

"Just some longstanding challenges for both of those young men with injuries to be able to get to that point," Allen said. "Disappointed for both of them. Met with both of them many times and communicated with their families through that process. That's just a tough decision you have to come to, but it's a medical decision that we as a coaching staff are not a part of in that regard.

It's always about the health and welfare of our guys and thinking about their long term health and being able to have a body that's going to be able to not have long term issues," Allen continued. "So respect those guys. Proud of them. Appreciate them. Going to be with them, and they'll stay with us here in a different capacity until they graduate."