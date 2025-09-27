Elijah Sarratt's Late TD Leads Indiana Football Over Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — In a traditional Big Ten bloodbath marked by grit and physicality, No. 11 Indiana football (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) escaped with a 20-15 victory over Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium.
Indiana receiver Elijah Sarratt turned a slant into a 49-yard go-ahead touchdown with 1:28 remaining, and the Hoosiers’ defense forced four consecutive incompletions in the closing seconds to escape Iowa City with an unblemished record.
Redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza went 13-for-23 passing for 233 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Sarratt led the Hoosiers in receiving with six catches for 132 yards and a touchdown.
Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski, who suffered an injury early in the fourth quarter and didn’t return, finished 19-for-25 passing for 144 yards, one rushing touchdown and an interception.
The first four plays of the game couldn’t have gone much better for Indiana. On the second snap from scrimmage, Indiana redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Jones tipped Gronowski’s pass, which fell into the arms of junior safety Amare Ferrell. Two plays later, Mendoza hit redshirt junior receiver Omar Cooper Jr. on the left side of the endzone for a 14-yard score.
Indiana’s offense fell silent for the next three snaps. It punted twice and failed to convert a 4th and inches with just under six minutes remaining in the second quarter.
Iowa, meanwhile, found ways to move the chains and scored 10 points — a 40-yard field goal from Drew Stevens and a 3-yard touchdown run from Gronowski — across its final four drives in the first half.
The Hoosiers trailed 10-7 following Gronowski’s score, but they drew even at the half after kicker Nico Radicic capped a three-play, 47-yard drive with a career-long 46-yard field goal.
Neither team scored in the third quarter — four possessions ended during it, each of which resulted in punts.
Iowa started the fourth quarter by stopping Indiana running back Kaelon Black on 4th and 1 at the Hoosiers’ 47-yard line. The Hawkeyes gained only 11 yards on five plays, but they took the lead on a 53-yard field goal from Stevens.
While Iowa took the lead, it lost Gronowski, who was helped to the tent with his arms around trainers. Gronowski suffered an apparent lower-body injury on a 3-yard scramble the play before Stevens’ field goal.
Headlined by a 29-yard strike from Mendoza to Sarratt over the middle, Indiana drew even the ensuing drive. Radicic knocked through a 44-yard field goal to knot the score at 13.
Iowa quarterback Hank Brown, who replaced Gronowski, threw an interception to safety Louis Moore thereafter. But the two sides traded turnovers, as Iowa safety Zach Lutmer picked off Mendoza and returned it to Indiana’s 29-yard line.
The Hawkeyes couldn’t capitalize. After two runs, Iowa faced a 3rd and 5. Brown’s screen pass fell incomplete, and Stevens’ 41-yard field goal hooked wide left.
Indiana, given an extra breath, didn’t turn back. Sarratt caught a 24-yard pass from Mendoza to cross midfield, and two plays later, the preseason All-American receiver raced to the endzone for a go-ahead touchdown.
Iowa had no answer. The Hoosiers took three knees, and Mendoza ran the ball through the back of the endzone to drain the clock. It resulted in two points for Iowa, but it secured Indiana’s win.