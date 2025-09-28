Hoosiers Now

Indiana Again Moves Up in ESPN Computer Rankings Following Win at Iowa

Indiana had anything but an easy game Saturday at Iowa, but the computers have love for the Hoosiers following the victory

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
It wasn't the prime time thrashing of top 10 Illinois that the nation got to witness last week, but Indiana moved to 5-0 Saturday with a thrilling 20-15 victory at Iowa. The Hoosiers didn't play their best game, but credit Iowa's defense for being everything it was advertised to be in making life difficult.

Indiana now enters an off week before it gets ready for a top 10 matchup at Oregon, as the Ducks stunned Penn State under whiteout conditions in Happy Valley on Saturday.

While we await the updated national rankings, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) updated its numbers early Sunday morning. Despite perhaps not passing the "eye test" at Iowa, Indiana moved up one spot to No. 5 in the latest FPI update. Oddly enough, the Hoosiers passed Ole Miss, who took down top-five LSU on Saturday.

Indiana at Oregon - October 11, time and channel TBD

ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 29.8%, Oregon 70.2%.

Indiana's chance of victory decreased by 2.0% since last week

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan State Spartans - Oct. 18, time and channel TBD

ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 93.3%, Michigan State 6.7%

Indiana's chance decreased 0.1% since last week

Indiana Hoosiers vs. UCLA Bruins - Oct. 25, time and channel TBD

ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 98.1%, UCLA 1.9%

Indiana's chance decreased 0.3% since last week

Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins - Nov. 1, time and channel TBD

ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 82.7%, Maryland 17.3%

Indiana's chance decreased 0.1% since last week

Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions - Nov. 8, time and channel TBD

ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 51.6%, Penn State 48.4%

Indiana's chances decresed 0.1% since last week

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Wisconsin Badgers - Nov. 15, time and channel TBD

ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 92.1%, Wisconsin 7.9%

Indiana's chances decreased 0.4% since last week

Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers - Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 93.3%, Purdue 6.7%

Indiana's chances decreased 0.5% since last week

ESPN FPI on Indiana's Big Ten, College Football Playoff Chances:

Indiana current FPI ranking: 5, up 1 spot from last week

FPI projected final regular season record for Indiana: 10.6-1.8, up from 10.4-1.9 last week

Indiana's chances to win 6 or more games: 100%, same as last week

Indiana's chances to win Big Ten: 16.2%, up from 14.8% last week

Make College Football Playoff: 68.4%, up from 57.4% last week

Make National Championship Game: 16.4%, up from 14.1% last week

Win National Championship: 8.6%, up from 7.5% last week

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:

The biggest takeaway from this is simply getting a hard-fought victory in a tough environment. It wasn't the kind of game that casual fans will look back on too fondly of, but it's a survive and advance type of week for the Hoosiers.

The chances at victory in the seven remaining games essentially stayed the same. With Indiana being such an overwhelming favorite in five of its seven remaining games, the conversation now feels more about Indiana getting a potential home College Football Playoff game than if it can simply make a return appearance.

