Indiana Again Moves Up in ESPN Computer Rankings Following Win at Iowa
It wasn't the prime time thrashing of top 10 Illinois that the nation got to witness last week, but Indiana moved to 5-0 Saturday with a thrilling 20-15 victory at Iowa. The Hoosiers didn't play their best game, but credit Iowa's defense for being everything it was advertised to be in making life difficult.
Indiana now enters an off week before it gets ready for a top 10 matchup at Oregon, as the Ducks stunned Penn State under whiteout conditions in Happy Valley on Saturday.
While we await the updated national rankings, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) updated its numbers early Sunday morning. Despite perhaps not passing the "eye test" at Iowa, Indiana moved up one spot to No. 5 in the latest FPI update. Oddly enough, the Hoosiers passed Ole Miss, who took down top-five LSU on Saturday.
Indiana at Oregon - October 11, time and channel TBD
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 29.8%, Oregon 70.2%.
Indiana's chance of victory decreased by 2.0% since last week
Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan State Spartans - Oct. 18, time and channel TBD
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 93.3%, Michigan State 6.7%
Indiana's chance decreased 0.1% since last week
Indiana Hoosiers vs. UCLA Bruins - Oct. 25, time and channel TBD
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 98.1%, UCLA 1.9%
Indiana's chance decreased 0.3% since last week
Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins - Nov. 1, time and channel TBD
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 82.7%, Maryland 17.3%
Indiana's chance decreased 0.1% since last week
Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions - Nov. 8, time and channel TBD
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 51.6%, Penn State 48.4%
Indiana's chances decresed 0.1% since last week
Indiana Hoosiers vs. Wisconsin Badgers - Nov. 15, time and channel TBD
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 92.1%, Wisconsin 7.9%
Indiana's chances decreased 0.4% since last week
Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers - Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 93.3%, Purdue 6.7%
Indiana's chances decreased 0.5% since last week
ESPN FPI on Indiana's Big Ten, College Football Playoff Chances:
Indiana current FPI ranking: 5, up 1 spot from last week
FPI projected final regular season record for Indiana: 10.6-1.8, up from 10.4-1.9 last week
Indiana's chances to win 6 or more games: 100%, same as last week
Indiana's chances to win Big Ten: 16.2%, up from 14.8% last week
Make College Football Playoff: 68.4%, up from 57.4% last week
Make National Championship Game: 16.4%, up from 14.1% last week
Win National Championship: 8.6%, up from 7.5% last week
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
The biggest takeaway from this is simply getting a hard-fought victory in a tough environment. It wasn't the kind of game that casual fans will look back on too fondly of, but it's a survive and advance type of week for the Hoosiers.
The chances at victory in the seven remaining games essentially stayed the same. With Indiana being such an overwhelming favorite in five of its seven remaining games, the conversation now feels more about Indiana getting a potential home College Football Playoff game than if it can simply make a return appearance.