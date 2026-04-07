Fernando Mendoza Recaps Indiana Football Pro Day As Potential Top Pick

After leading the Hoosiers to the national championship, Heisman Trophy quarterback Fernando Mendoza performed at Indiana's Pro Day on April 1 in Bloomington, Ind. in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams.

Mendoza is widely considered the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Penn. He lived up to the hype at Pro Day, completing 53-of-56 passes to his Hoosier teammates.

Here's what Mendoza said after the event.

On how Pro Day went...

Mendoza: "I feel like it went great. We had nine eligible guys coming out for the draft, which is a lot more than normal. So I believe it was like 54-56 throws, wanted to best showcase our guys. Quarterbacks in the past have done shorter pro days than that, however I just wanted to make sure everybody could showcase their abilities in front of all 32 NFL teams and run routes that are really applicable to the timing that we're gonna be running in the NFL. So I think it went great. Everyone showcased amazing. It was great being back in Bloomington one more time with our guys after such a fantastic finish."

On the mental and physical approach to auditioning to be the No. 1 pick...

Mendoza: "I wouldn't really say that I have the mentality of trying to be the top pick; I'm just trying to be the best me possible. And in that aspect, whatever team picks me, you only need one team to believe in you, whether you're the first pick, whether you're the last pick. And I'm just trying to be the best quarterback I can be in September rather than right now here in April. So I'm putting all my effort toward trying to be the best quarterback possible for the season."

On what he's learned while preparing for the NFL...

Mendoza: "Well, there's gonna be a lot more under center, and that's gonna be a big adjustment to get used to. That and just the nature of the game. Not only that, the hashes are also more condensed and the speed of the game is gonna be faster. So all those things I look forward to learning, learning from a new coaching staff I'll be blessed to have. In that, there might be some failures but going to turn those into successes."

On meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders...

Mendoza: "I met with the Raiders twice, one at the combine and then another Zoom meeting. And then I plan to meet with them after this."

On how Pro Day helped him take another step toward the NFL...

Mendoza: "I think today is just another competition, another rep I'm getting with those guys, trying to throw with more timing and anticipation to get to the NFL level. And for really all of us to audition so that we can be blessed to be drafted and be NFL players on day."

On the adjustment of taking snaps under center more frequently in the NFL...

Mendoza: "I think it's just reps, like just anything, whatever you have trouble with in everyday life just more reps at it. For me, under center, I don't think I necessarily struggle with it. I've played in a Wing-T offense before, so me being able to be under center and pivot, move and manufacture run game, play action efficiently under center is gonna be a huge step and a huge step I've already taken and I'm looking forward to growing more."

On having one last chance to throw to his Indiana teammates before going to the NFL...

Mendoza: "Yeah, it was a little moment of gratitude, looking at all those guys and really seeing all the special moments I've had with each individual. Whether it's Riley, whether it's Holden, any of the receivers, the running backs, all those guys, and kind of revisit all those good times we had on and off the field is very special because it's really unlikely we all play on the same team but hopefully to play with and against some of those guys."

On how it felt to perform well at Pro Day...

Mendoza: "Yeah, I think it's great. I think the main goal today was to serve my teammates, and I think I was able to do that –– be able put them in a position to be able to make plays, show what they got and very excited for them and the future. Like I said, I'm just trying to be the best quarterback come September. So today was cool, and yeah there's a little bit of nerves like right before, but those nerves mean I'm ready and those nerves turn into energy toward the work out and to be a better quarterback. So in that essence, there weren't nerves, but for me it wasn't very high stakes, it was just having fun with the guys."

On quarterback coach Chandler Whitmer returning to IU for Pro Day...

Mendoza: "Coach Whit has been an amazing mentor and been a huge reason I've developed so much. From when I first got to Indiana to the end, I would not be the same quarterback without him. And I really give him a lot of glory and a lot of praise because he really believed in me and worked with me with the technical part, with the cerebral part of quarterback and really just as a character and a leader. To be able to work with him a little bit before throwing was great. He's on an NFL team now, so it's not super easy to contact him and it's against the rules, but we still have a great relationship."

On his mental preparation going into the NFL...

Mendoza: "Yeah, I think the big thing is the offseason, we ended off so strong being 16-0 –– something that's never been done before –– and it's really easy to get fat and happy in the essence where you're getting all this praise, 'Hey, you might be the top pick,' all this great stuff. And in that, I'm just really trying to learn from a great mentor in coach Cignetti saying, 'Kill the complacency every single day, make sure that you're staying humble and hungry so that you get the best out of yourself possible.'"

On why it was so important to him to perform well at Pro Day...

Mendoza: "Oh because it's just throwing to my teammates, and they've done so much for me. I would not be the same player –– there's been so many times throughout the season they've saved my butt, and it's just a working relationship and some of my best friends for life. So it's really special for me to be out here today and just really appreciate them. I know we have a really good relationship and we're gonna hang out after, so it'll be fun."