Five Newcomers to Watch During Indiana Football Spring Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A month of spring practice culminates with Indiana’s spring football game, scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium.
It’ll be the first opportunity for fans to see new head coach Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers, a roster that has been overhauled since he took over in November. Cignetti added 23 transfers and 17 freshmen to the 2024 roster, and 30 players transferred out following the 2023 season. Including both transfers and freshmen, Indiana’s incoming recruiting class is ranked 47th nationally and 12th in the Big Ten, per 247 Sports.
Here are five newcomers to watch during Thursday’s spring game.
Kurtis Rourke
With past Indiana starting quarterbacks Brendan Sorsby and Dexter Williams II transferring out, Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke joins an Indiana quarterback room with redshirt sophomore Tayven Jackson and true freshman Tyler Cherry as his main competition for the starting job. Cignetti said throughout spring that every job is earned, not given, and Rourke will have to win the job. Cignetti won’t comment much on the rotation prior to the season, though he has been intrigued by what he’s seen in the spring.
“I am impressed with Rourke's progress, let’s just say that,” Cignetti said on April 2. “The last two practices he has been functioning and looking like a high-level quarterback.”
As a fifth-year senior in 2023, Rourke earned second-team All-Mid-American Conference (MAC) honors. He completed 195-of-307 passes (63.5%) for 2,207 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds, Rourke has one year of remaining eligibility.
Elijah Sarratt
Indiana has a loaded wide receiver room, on paper, and several of them could have been picked for this category. Along with Sarratt, a first team All-Sun Belt receiver at James Madison in 2023, Indiana added transfer receivers Myles Price (Texas Tech), Miles Cross (Ohio) and Ke’Shawn Williams (Wake Forest) to a room that already included talented pass-catchers like Donaven McCulley, E.J. Williams Jr. and Omar Cooper Jr.
Sarratt ranked No. 11 nationally with 1,191 yards receiving last season, and at 6-foot-2 he’s shown a good combination of speed and size during spring practice. He looks to be one of Rourke’s top options, but he’ll have to prove his worth every day in a deep, talented receiver room.
“The cream rises to the top,” Cignetti said of Indiana’s competition at receiver. “Who comes out and practices every day, day in and day out consistency, who learns the plays, who does the right thing, who makes plays, who gives consistent effort. Who doesn't know their plays and who is inconsistent.”
Trey Wedig
Indiana’s offensive line showed improvement in 2023, the first season under offensive line coach Bob Bostad. But there is still room for improvement from a unit that allowed 25 sacks last year, sixth most in the Big Ten. It’s also a different group, with starters Zach Carpenter, Kahlil Benson and Matthew Bedford transferring out, leaving Mike Katic and Carter Smith as the lone returning starters. Indiana added transfer linemen Trey Wedig from Wisconsin and James Madison teammates Tyler Stephens and Nick Kidwell, who could step into starting roles.
Wedig stands above the rest, physically. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 317 pounds, Wedig is the tallest and second heaviest on the team. He has experience at both tackle and guard, but he feels more comfortable at tackle and expects to start for the Hoosiers. Wedig previously played under Bostad at Wisconsin, and that relationship played a role in him joining the Hoosiers.
“I was looking for an o-line coach that could help me get a lot better,” Wedig said. “And having coach Bostad who had already helped me make strides, I knew I could get a lot better with coach Bostad. … He makes things crystal clear in what you need to do to get better and how you’re going to get better.”
Mikail Kamara
Indiana’s defensive line took a hit when starting tackle Philip Blidi entered the transfer portal two days before spring practice started. But the addition of James Madison transfers Mikail Kamara and James Carpenter could help alleviate that loss. A 6-foot-2 and 268-pounds, Kamara was part of a James Madison defense that led the nation in fewest rushing yards allowed per game last season at 61.5. He made the All-Sun Belt second team, totaling 19 tackles for loss, which ranked No. 8 nationally.
Former James Madison defensive coordinator Bryant Haines and defensive tackles coach Pat Kuntz came with Cignetti from Indiana, too, and Kamara hopes to continue that success at Indiana.
“We had the best d-line in the country, easily,” Kamara said. “And then we had great linebackers, probably the best two linebackers in the country. Basically with coach Haines’ scheme, he really lets us go out there and play. He lets the d-line go eat, and then he lets the linebacker play off that. Coach Haines is a hell of a defensive coordinator, and he puts us in positions to win.”
Aiden Fisher
Aiden Fisher, a 6-foot-2, 232-pound linebacker, was part of that James Madison defense that led the nation in run defense, ranked 18th in points allowed per game (18.5) and 29th in total yards allowed per game (328.6). Fisher led James Madison with 108 total tackles, including seven games with at least nine tackles, plus eight pass breakups and six tackles for loss. He made the All-Sun Belt third team as a sophomore, and he joins the Hoosiers with two years of eligibility.
Indiana lost team captain and All-Big Ten first team linebacker Aaron Casey, who ranked third nationally with 20 tackles for loss in 2023. Without Casey, Indiana needs Fisher and fellow James Madison transfer linebacker Jailin Walker to help lead the defense.
“I think it’s great,” Fisher said of teaming up with Walker again. “He’s a really explosive and dynamic player. He’s great to play alongside. … It’s a really explosive defense. I think [James Madison] led the nation in TFLs, and we also had one of the nation’s top sack leaders. We allow our players to play fast and also play free.”
In addition to those players to watch, here are more details on the spring game.
The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, with Matt Schumacker (play-by-play), Rhett Lewis (analyst) and Pat Boylan (sideline) on the call.
Indiana will follow a different set of rules compared to a typical college football game. The roster will be split between the defense and offense, and those sides will compete against each other, as opposed to two teams with both offensive and defensive players.
The game will feature two 15-minute periods and utilize a unique scoring format, which gives the defense an opportunity to score in ways other than a touchdown.
- Touchdown - 6 points
- Extra Point - 1 point
- Field Goal - 3 points
- Turnover Gained - 4 points
- Defensive Stop - 3 points
- Safety - 2 points
The event is free to the public with a clear bag policy, and parking is free in Lot 2, Lot 4 and Lot 12.
Per an Indiana Athletics release, gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with free food and assorted beverages provided while supplies last and performances by the Marching Hundred Pep Band. Fans can also pick up 2024 Indiana Football posters and schedule cards, enter to win various prizes, compete in various games, and take advantage of the 360 Photo Booth.
Fans attending can sit in the east stands only and park in any of the lots surrounding Memorial Stadium. Entry into the stadium will be through Gate E2 and E4 only. Concession stands and beer sales will also be available, along with the IU Team Store setting up locations on the East Concourse. As a reminder, the team store and all concessions are cashless.
The marketing team will also offer special behind-the-scenes tours of Memorial Stadium. Fans can sign-up for tours in pregame on the east concourse (stadium tours booth near entry 26). For more information about fan activities at the Spring Game, e-mail IU Athletics Marketing at sptmarkt@indiana.edu."