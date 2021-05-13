Indiana Lands Auburn Transfer Jaren Handy, Former Top-100 Recruit

Two years ago, defensive lineman Jaren Handy had every top SEC school recruiting him out of Mississippi, and he chose Auburn. Now, after entering the transfer portal, he's committed to Indiana.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Wide receiver Ty Fryfogle has done some wonderful things for Indiana's football program. Now you can add recruiter to his resume, too,

Fryfogle's cousin, former Auburn defensive lineman Jaren Handy, he announced on Wednesday that he was committing to Indiana.

Handy is from Hattiesburg, Miss. He was a standout four-star recruit in 2019, choosing Auburn over fellow SEC powerhouses Alabama, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and more.

Handy is a former four-star recruit and was ranked No. 100 in the 2019 247Sports composite rankings. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Handy has played in 14 games at Auburn over his two seasons. He's had 10 tackles and a sack during his two years. His one sack came against Alabama in the Iron Bowl last year.

Handy, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive lineman, fills a big need for the Hoosiers along the defensive line. Jerome Johnson and Jovan Swann both left for the NFL last month and freshman Damarjhe Lewis entered the transfer portal and went to Purdue.

Indiana has picked up two other defensive linemen so far in the offseason, Ryder Anderson from Ole Miss and Weston Kramer of Northern Illinois.

