NFL Hoosiers: 12 Former Indiana Players Set To Report To Camp
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The NFL recently announced that it was cancelling all its preseason games, but despite the uncertainty around the season because of COVID-19, the NFL is still preparing to start training camp soon.
There are 12 former Hoosiers who are currently on NFL rosters, so now is a perfect time to take a look at what they have done to this point, and what they can bring to the table for their respective teams in 2020.
Jordan Howard, Miami Dolphins
- Position/Height/Weight: Running back/6-0/225
- Years played at IU: 1 (2015)
- Years played in NFL: 4
- Pro career stats: 57 games played, 3,985 rushing yards, 32 total touchdowns
- Next game: Sept. 13 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.
- The skinny: Jordan Howard has been a valuable piece on every NFL team he has played for, but he can't seem to find a defined role. Howard is more of a ground-and-pound back, and he'll be teaming up with Matt Breida in the Dolphins' backfield, which will make for a solid speed-and-power combo.
Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers
- Position/Height/Weight: Running back/6-1/201
- Years played at IU: 3 (2012-2014)
- Years played in NFL: 5
- Pro career stats: 70 games played, 2,884 rushing yards, 36 total touchdowns
- Next game: Sept. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.
- The skinny: Tevin Coleman has played for two teams in his NFL career so far, and he's been to the Super Bowl with both of them (Atlanta Falcons and 49ers.) Unfortunately, Coleman has come out on the losing side both times, most recently last season as San Francisco lost to Kansas City. Coleman has dealt with a number of injuries during his career, and now he and Raheem Mostert (from Purdue) will be splitting in the 49ers' backfield.
Dan Feeney, Los Angeles Chargers
- Position/Height/Weight: Offensive lineman/6-4/311
- Years played at IU: 4 (2012-2016)
- Years played in NFL: 3
- Pro career stats: PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2017, is now starting left guard
- Next game: Sept. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m.
- The skinny: Dan Feeney is currently on a a four-year contract worth $3.7 million, with a $924,632 signing bonus. He started at left guard after Matt Slauson got injured during his rookie season, and he has been the started at left guard ever since.
Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans
- Position/Height/Weight: Offensive lineman/6-5/325
- Years played at IU: 4 (2006-2009)
- Years played in NFL: 10
- Pro career stats: PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2010, second-team All-Pro in 2017
- Next game: Sept. 14 at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m.
- The skinny: Rodger Saffold has played in 130 NFL games, and he has started in 127 of those. He played for the St. Louis/LA Rams from 2010-2018, and on March 14, 2019, he signed four-year $44 million contract with the Titans.
Brandon Knight, Dallas Cowboys
- Position/Height/Weight: Offensive lineman/6-4/310
- Years played at IU: 4 (2015-2018)
- Years played in NFL: 1
- Pro career stats: Appeared in seven games, with one start.
- Next game: Sept. 13 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m.
- The skinny: Brandon Knight went undrafted in 2019 and was signed by the Cowboys shortly after. It was announced in March that Cameron Fleming would be leaving the Cowboys to sign with the New York Giants, opening the door for Knight to compete for the swing tackle position.
Wes Martin, Washington Football Team
- Position/Height/Weight: Offensive lineman/6-3/315
- Years played at IU: 5 (2014-2018)
- Years played in NFL: 1
- Pro career stats: Finished his rookie season with nine games played and five starts
- Next game: Sept. 13 vs Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.
- The skinny: Martin was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft, and he made his debut on Sept. 29, 2019 when he started at right guard. Injuries to Brandon Scherff opened the opportunity for Martin to start the final three games of the year as well.
Nate Sudfeld, Philadelphia Eagles
- Position/Height/Weight: Quarterback/6-6/229
- Years played at IU: 4 (2012-2015)
- Years played in NFL: 4
- Pro career stats: In season finale in 2017, Sudfeld made his debut, going 19-23 for 134 yards. His 83% completion percentage set a new NFL record for completion percentage for a quarterback making his NFL debut (minimum 20 attempts).
- Next game: Sept. 13 at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m.
- The skinny: Sudfeld was drafted by the Washington Football Team in 2016 but never saw any action his rookie season and was waived. Sudfeld recently signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in March.
Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers
- Position/Height/Weight: Tight end/6-4/260
- Years played at IU: 2 (2016-17)
- Years played in NFL: 2
- Pro career stats: 52 receptions, 469 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns.
- Next game: Sept. 13 vs Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.
- The skinny: Thomas was drafted in the 2018 by the Panthers and was the sixth tight end taken in that draft. He is currently on a four-year, $3.20 million contract that includes a signing bonus of $747,994. With Gregg Olsen now gone, Thomas could rise at Carolina's number one tight end.
Jason Spriggs, Chicago Bears
- Position/Height/Weight: Offensive lineman/6-6/285
- Years played at IU: 4 (2012-2015)
- Years played in NFL: 4
- Pro career stats: In 2018, Spriggs played in 13 games, starting two at right tackle in place of an injured Bryan Bulaga.
- Next game: Sept. 13 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.
- The skinny: Spriggs was drafted by Green Bay in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. After four years with the Packers, Spriggs is now joining their division rival after signing a one-year contract with the Bears in April.
Simon Stepaniak, Green Bay Packers
- Position/Height/Weight: Offensive lineman/6-4/315
- Years played at IU: 5 (2015-2019)
- Years played in NFL: 0
- Pro career stats: N/A.
- Next game: Sept. 13 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.
- The skinny: Stepaniak is fresh off a solid career at Indiana, which is why the Packers drafted him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. As Aaron Rodgers continues to climb up there in age, the Packers continue to find young pieces to put around him. Protection has never been more important for Rodgers than it is now.
Nick Westbrook, Tennessee Titans
- Position/Height/Weight: Wide receiver/6-3/218
- Years played at IU: 5 (2015-2019)
- Years played in NFL: 0
- Pro career stats: N/A.
- Next game: Sept. 14 at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m.
- The skinny: Westbrook went undrafted but was later picked up by the Titans in April as a free agent. The Titans are fresh off an impressive run to the AFC Championship game, and Westbrook is going to have to work for a spot on the roster.
Cody Latimer, Washington Football Team
- Position/Height/Weight: Wide receiver/6-3/222
- Years played at IU: 3 (2011-2013)
- Years played in NFL: 6
- Pro career stats: 70 receptions, 935 yards, 6 touchdowns.
- Next game: Sept. 13 vs Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.
- The skinny: Latimer signed with the Washington Football Team in April, but he is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List following an incident in May where he was charged with multiple felonies. Latimer currently can't participate in practice or play in games.
Chris Covington, Free Agent
- Position/Height/Weight: Linebacker/6-2/245
- Years played at IU: 4 (2014-2017)
- Years played in NFL: 2
- Pro career stats: Drafted in sixth round in 2018, 3 tackles.
- Next game: N/A.
- The skinny: Covington is hoping to be that 13th player on a roster, but he's still a free agent. He was an athletic linebacker who dominated at Indiana. He hasn't gotten his opportunity yet in the NFL, and after jumping around from the Cowboys' active roster to the practice squad, Covington was officially released in April. He is still currently a free agent.