NFL Hoosiers: 12 Former Indiana Players Set To Report To Camp

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The NFL recently announced that it was cancelling all its preseason games, but despite the uncertainty around the season because of COVID-19, the NFL is still preparing to start training camp soon.

There are 12 former Hoosiers who are currently on NFL rosters, so now is a perfect time to take a look at what they have done to this point, and what they can bring to the table for their respective teams in 2020.

Jordan Howard, Miami Dolphins

Position/Height/Weight: Running back/6-0/225

Running back/6-0/225 Years played at IU: 1 (2015)

1 (2015) Years played in NFL: 4

4 Pro career stats: 57 games played, 3,985 rushing yards, 32 total touchdowns

57 games played, 3,985 rushing yards, 32 total touchdowns Next game: Sept. 13 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Sept. 13 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. The skinny: Jordan Howard has been a valuable piece on every NFL team he has played for, but he can't seem to find a defined role. Howard is more of a ground-and-pound back, and he'll be teaming up with Matt Breida in the Dolphins' backfield, which will make for a solid speed-and-power combo.

Jordan Howard will enter his fifth NFL season with the Miami Dolphins. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers

Position/Height/Weight: Running back/6-1/201

Running back/6-1/201 Years played at IU: 3 (2012-2014)

3 (2012-2014) Years played in NFL: 5

5 Pro career stats: 70 games played, 2,884 rushing yards, 36 total touchdowns

70 games played, 2,884 rushing yards, 36 total touchdowns Next game: Sept. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. The skinny: Tevin Coleman has played for two teams in his NFL career so far, and he's been to the Super Bowl with both of them (Atlanta Falcons and 49ers.) Unfortunately, Coleman has come out on the losing side both times, most recently last season as San Francisco lost to Kansas City. Coleman has dealt with a number of injuries during his career, and now he and Raheem Mostert (from Purdue) will be splitting in the 49ers' backfield.

Tevin Coleman will enter his sixth NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Dan Feeney, Los Angeles Chargers

Position/Height/Weight: Offensive lineman/6-4/311

Offensive lineman/6-4/311 Years played at IU: 4 (2012-2016)

4 (2012-2016) Years played in NFL: 3

3 Pro career stats: PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2017, is now starting left guard

PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2017, is now starting left guard Next game: Sept. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. The skinny: Dan Feeney is currently on a a four-year contract worth $3.7 million, with a $924,632 signing bonus. He started at left guard after Matt Slauson got injured during his rookie season, and he has been the started at left guard ever since.

Dan Feeney will enter his fourth NFL season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans

Position/Height/Weight: Offensive lineman/6-5/325

Offensive lineman/6-5/325 Years played at IU: 4 (2006-2009)

4 (2006-2009) Years played in NFL: 10

10 Pro career stats: PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2010, second-team All-Pro in 2017

PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2010, second-team All-Pro in 2017 Next game: Sept. 14 at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m. The skinny: Rodger Saffold has played in 130 NFL games, and he has started in 127 of those. He played for the St. Louis/LA Rams from 2010-2018, and on March 14, 2019, he signed four-year $44 million contract with the Titans.

Rodger Saffold will enter his 11th season with the Tennessee Titans. Andrew Nelles/USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Knight, Dallas Cowboys

Position/Height/Weight: Offensive lineman/6-4/310

Offensive lineman/6-4/310 Years played at IU: 4 (2015-2018)

4 (2015-2018) Years played in NFL: 1

1 Pro career stats: Appeared in seven games, with one start.

Appeared in seven games, with one start. Next game: Sept. 13 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. The skinny: Brandon Knight went undrafted in 2019 and was signed by the Cowboys shortly after. It was announced in March that Cameron Fleming would be leaving the Cowboys to sign with the New York Giants, opening the door for Knight to compete for the swing tackle position.

Wes Martin, Washington Football Team

Position/Height/Weight: Offensive lineman/6-3/315

Offensive lineman/6-3/315 Years played at IU: 5 (2014-2018)

5 (2014-2018) Years played in NFL: 1

1 Pro career stats: Finished his rookie season with nine games played and five starts

Finished his rookie season with nine games played and five starts Next game: Sept. 13 vs Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. The skinny: Martin was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft, and he made his debut on Sept. 29, 2019 when he started at right guard. Injuries to Brandon Scherff opened the opportunity for Martin to start the final three games of the year as well.

Washington Football Team center Ross Pierschbacher (72) and guard Wes Martin (78) run sprints during rookie minicamp. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Nate Sudfeld, Philadelphia Eagles

Position/Height/Weight: Quarterback/6-6/229

Quarterback/6-6/229 Years played at IU: 4 (2012-2015)

4 (2012-2015) Years played in NFL: 4

4 Pro career stats: In season finale in 2017, Sudfeld made his debut, going 19-23 for 134 yards. His 83% completion percentage set a new NFL record for completion percentage for a quarterback making his NFL debut (minimum 20 attempts).

In season finale in 2017, Sudfeld made his debut, going 19-23 for 134 yards. His 83% completion percentage set a new NFL record for completion percentage for a quarterback making his NFL debut (minimum 20 attempts). Next game: Sept. 13 at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. The skinny: Sudfeld was drafted by the Washington Football Team in 2016 but never saw any action his rookie season and was waived. Sudfeld recently signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in March.

Nate Sudfeld will enter his fifth NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers

Position/Height/Weight: Tight end/6-4/260

Tight end/6-4/260 Years played at IU: 2 (2016-17)

2 (2016-17) Years played in NFL: 2

2 Pro career stats: 52 receptions, 469 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns.

52 receptions, 469 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns. Next game: Sept. 13 vs Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. The skinny: Thomas was drafted in the 2018 by the Panthers and was the sixth tight end taken in that draft. He is currently on a four-year, $3.20 million contract that includes a signing bonus of $747,994. With Gregg Olsen now gone, Thomas could rise at Carolina's number one tight end.

Ian Thomas will enter his third NFL season with the Carolina Panthers. Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports

Jason Spriggs, Chicago Bears

Position/Height/Weight: Offensive lineman/6-6/285

Offensive lineman/6-6/285 Years played at IU: 4 (2012-2015)

4 (2012-2015) Years played in NFL: 4

4 Pro career stats: In 2018, Spriggs played in 13 games, starting two at right tackle in place of an injured Bryan Bulaga.

In 2018, Spriggs played in 13 games, starting two at right tackle in place of an injured Bryan Bulaga. Next game: Sept. 13 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. The skinny: Spriggs was drafted by Green Bay in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. After four years with the Packers, Spriggs is now joining their division rival after signing a one-year contract with the Bears in April.

Jason Spriggs will enter his fifth NFL season with the Chicago Bears. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY Sports

Simon Stepaniak, Green Bay Packers

Position/Height/Weight: Offensive lineman/6-4/315

Offensive lineman/6-4/315 Years played at IU: 5 (2015-2019)

5 (2015-2019) Years played in NFL: 0

0 Pro career stats: N/A.

N/A. Next game: Sept. 13 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. The skinny: Stepaniak is fresh off a solid career at Indiana, which is why the Packers drafted him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. As Aaron Rodgers continues to climb up there in age, the Packers continue to find young pieces to put around him. Protection has never been more important for Rodgers than it is now.

Simon Stepaniak will enter his first NFL season with the Green Bay Packers. Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports

Nick Westbrook, Tennessee Titans

Position/Height/Weight: Wide receiver/6-3/218

Wide receiver/6-3/218 Years played at IU: 5 (2015-2019)

5 (2015-2019) Years played in NFL: 0

0 Pro career stats: N/A.

N/A. Next game: Sept. 14 at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m. The skinny: Westbrook went undrafted but was later picked up by the Titans in April as a free agent. The Titans are fresh off an impressive run to the AFC Championship game, and Westbrook is going to have to work for a spot on the roster.

Nick Westbrook will enter his first NFL season with the Tennessee Titans. Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports

Cody Latimer, Washington Football Team

Position/Height/Weight: Wide receiver/6-3/222

Wide receiver/6-3/222 Years played at IU: 3 (2011-2013)

3 (2011-2013) Years played in NFL: 6

6 Pro career stats: 70 receptions, 935 yards, 6 touchdowns.

70 receptions, 935 yards, 6 touchdowns. Next game: Sept. 13 vs Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. The skinny: Latimer signed with the Washington Football Team in April, but he is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List following an incident in May where he was charged with multiple felonies. Latimer currently can't participate in practice or play in games.

Cody Latimer will enter his seventh NFL season with the Washington Football Team. Danielle Parhizkaran

Chris Covington, Free Agent

Position/Height/Weight: Linebacker/6-2/245

Linebacker/6-2/245 Years played at IU: 4 (2014-2017)

4 (2014-2017) Years played in NFL: 2

2 Pro career stats: Drafted in sixth round in 2018, 3 tackles.

Drafted in sixth round in 2018, 3 tackles. Next game: N/A.

N/A. The skinny: Covington is hoping to be that 13th player on a roster, but he's still a free agent. He was an athletic linebacker who dominated at Indiana. He hasn't gotten his opportunity yet in the NFL, and after jumping around from the Cowboys' active roster to the practice squad, Covington was officially released in April. He is still currently a free agent.