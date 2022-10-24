WATCH: Former IU Tight End Peyton Hendershot Catches First NFL Touchdown

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott faked a handoff and found a wide-open Peyton Hendershot in the back of the end zone.

The 2-yard touchdown secured Dallas' 24-6 win over the Lions on Sunday, and represented Hendershot's first touchdown of his NFL career.

"It has a little something sweet to it," Hendershot said. "But you know I'm just thankful regardless.

It was also the first passing touchdown of the season for Prescott, who hadn't played since Week 1 due to a fractured thumb.

The Cowboys signed Hendershot as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana University before the 2022 season. Through the first seven weeks of Hendershot's rookie year, he's caught seven passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas has rotated a trio of tight ends this season with Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson and Hendershot. Schultz leads the group with 14 receptions for 129 yards, and Ferguson has caught eight passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot (89) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Hendershot graduated from Indiana University with the most receiving yards (1,479) and receptions (136) in program history among tight ends. He joined Indiana in 2017 and played the first four games, but received a medical redshirt after a season ending injury.

As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Hendershot started 10 games for Indiana, He made his first career catch, a 3-yard touchdown, in the season opener at Florida International. In 2019, he set Indiana single-season tight end records with 52 receptions and 622 yards, starting all 13 games. He was tied for fourth in the nation among tight ends with 52 catches, and totaled 67 yards in the Gator Bowl.

In 2020, Hendershot finished second on the team in receptions and touchdowns, including a score that helped Indiana defeat Michigan. Hendershot was a team captain during the 2021 season, and led the Hoosiers with 46 receptions, 543 yards and four touchdowns.

He earned Indiana’s Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player Award in 2021, as well as Indiana's Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year. Across his five-year collegiate career, Hendershot garnered All-Big Ten honors three years in a row.