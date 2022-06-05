Micah McFadden Learning Giants' Playbook With Chip on His Shoulder

Micah McFadden didn't play varsity football until his junior year. It wasn't because he played a different sport or picked up a football later than his peers. He started playing football at six years old, but admittedly, he's a late bloomer.

"I just wasn't very good at it," McFadden said in an interview on May 14.

As a freshman at Plant High School in Tampa, Fla., McFadden played inside linebacker on junior varsity, but he didn't see the field much. He started for the JV team as a sophomore, but it wasn't until his junior season that college coaches began to notice him.

When he got to varsity, things became more simple for McFadden. As an edge rusher, his main responsibilities were to run around and hit people. That's when things began to click. And as a result, the offers started to come in.

He set a Plant High School program record with 211 tackles by the end of his senior season, on his way to earning all-state honors and 2017 FACA Player of the Year. McFadden reached the 2016 7A state championship game with his future college teammate Thomas Allen, whose father took notice of McFadden before most. But still, he was largely overlooked.

McFadden committed to play for Indiana head coach Tom Allen during the summer before his senior year of high school. As a three-star recruit and the No. 1985 player in his class, McFadden held just six offers – Indiana, Boston College, UMass, South Dakota, Southern Miss and Toledo.

That built a chip on his shoulder that has stayed there ever since.

"Being overlooked," McFadden said. "It makes you want to play even more, and it makes you want to go harder."

McFadden was Indiana’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2019, and he was a team captain the following two seasons. He led Indiana in tackles in each of the last three seasons, taking home first-team All-Big Ten honors and numerous All-American accolades. But still, as the heart and soul leading a Big Ten defense for three seasons, he was arguably overlooked.

Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden chases down Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. (Photo by USA Today).

McFadden was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, and recently spoke to the media for the first time as a professional. His main focus lately has been learning defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's playbook, getting to know his teammates and improving every day.

It's been a lot of new material for McFadden to take in. His coaches have compared this early learning process to drinking out of a firehose.

"Just a lot of information really quick, but I think it's good," McFadden said. "That's how you're going to learn."

As he carves out his role on the team, McFadden hopes his instinctive, fast and physical play stands out. He'll always be a player set on attacking the football, but there's also a new wrinkle when he's commanding the defense in the middle of the field.

In the NFL, certain players can wear a headset to hear the play calls from the sideline, which has simplified things for McFadden. Instead of looking at funky signals from the sideline, the play is directed straight into his helmet, then it's go time.

"It's definitely new," McFadden said. "But I like being able to hear the call."

McFadden will be competing with Blake Martinez for a starting role despite Martinez playing just three games last season due to a torn ACL. Martinez started 16 games for the Giants in 2020, and has 76 career starts with the Green Bay Packers and Giants. Tae Crowder projects to patrol around the middle of the Giants defense after starting all 17 games during his second NFL season, recording 133 total tackles and two interceptions.

The Giants also bring in Kayvon Thibodeaux, a pass rusher from Oregon who was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Azeez Ojulari also returns to the Giants' defense after starting 13 games and totaling eight sacks as a rookie out of Georgia.

As he approaches his rookie season, McFadden is still carrying the chip on his shoulder that began when he was overlooked as a high schooler. And when asked if he's good at the sport now that he's reached the NFL, McFadden stayed humble.

"I would say I'm getting there."