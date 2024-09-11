Former Indiana Running Back Jaylin Lucas Out For Season At Florida State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – During Tom Allen’s final 2023 season, a lot of hopes were pinned on running back Jaylin Lucas to lead the rushing attack for the Hoosiers.
It never really panned out – Lucas rushed for 275 yards in 2023 – and Lucas moved on from the Hoosiers after the season was over.
His landing spot was Florida State, but Lucas’s contributions there turned out to be brief.
Florida State coach Mike Norvell announced this week that Lucas was out for the season. The school did not give details on the nature of the injury.
Lucas had 2 carries for 13 yards and 3 catches for 39 yards. Just as he was at Indiana, Lucas was used in the return game for the Seminoles. He had 2 kick returns for 36 yards.
Norvell indicated that Florida State might use the redshirt Lucas hasn’t yet used to extend his eligibility.
Here’s a look at how some other former Hoosiers are doing at their new schools:
• Connor Bazelak: Now at Bowling Green, the quarterback has completed 40 of 61 passes for 422 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He has also rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown.
• Kahlil Benson: Now at Colorado, the guard has played in 2 games.
• Phillip Blidi: Now at Auburn, the defensive lineman has recorded 3 tackles.
• Cam Camper: Now at Boise State, the wide receiver has 8 catches for 151 yards and 1 touchdown.
• LeDarrius Cox: Now at UAB, the defensive lineman has recorded 8 tackles.
• Phillip Dunham: Now at Florida Atlantic, the safety has recorded 6 tackles and has 1 interception for 58 yards.
• Chris Freeman: Now at Connecticut, the kicker has made all 10 of his extra points, but has missed both of his field goal attempts.
• Jordan Grier: Now at Memphis, the safety has 2 tackles and a fumble recovery.
• Jaren Handy: Now at Charlotte, the linebacker has recorded 3 tackles.
• David Holloman: Now at Division II Grand Valley State, the running back has 3 carries for 27 yards and a touchdown.
• Malachi Holt-Bennett: Now at UAB, the wide receiver has 2 catches for 27 yards.
• Trent Howland: Now at Oklahoma State, the running back has 3 rushes for 7 yards and 1 catch for 2 yards in his one game with the Cowboys.
• Myles Jackson: Now at Tulsa, the offensive lineman has played in 2 games.
• Nick James: Now at Pittsburgh, the defensive lineman has 2 tackles and has defended 1 pass.
• Bubba Jeffries: Now at FCS Chattanooga, the offensive lineman has taken part in 1 game.
• Anthony Jones: Now at Michigan State, the edge rusher has recorded 4 tackles and 1 sack.
• Christopher Keys: Now at Mississippi State, the defensive back has 2 tackles.
• Trey Laing: Now at Eastern Michigan, the edge rusher has recorded 4 tackles.
• Brylan Lanier: Now at Mississippi State, the defensive back has 9 tackles.
• Will Larkins: Now at Georgia State, the offensive lineman has taken part in 1 game.
• Broc Lowry: Now at Western Michigan, the quarterback has played in 2 games and rushed for 18 yards on 5 carries. He’s attempted 2 passes without a completion.
• Patrick Lucas Jr.: Now at Memphis, the linebacker has been credited with 4 tackles.
• Kobee Minor: Now at Memphis, the cornerback has recorded 7 tackles.
• James Monds III: Now at Middle Tennessee State, the cornerback has recorded 3 tackles and has defended 1 pass.
• Louis Moore: Now at Ole Miss, the safety has recorded 4 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, and defended 1 pass.
• Jeramy Passmore: Now at Florida International, the defensive lineman has recored 1 tackle and 1 sack – which was against his former team on Aug. 31.
• Kam Perry: Now at Miami of Ohio, the wide receiver has played in 1 game.
• Joshua Sales Jr.: Now at Purdue, the offensive lineman has played in 1 game.
• Jordan Shaw: Now at Washington, the defensive back has recorded 6 tackles and defended 2 passes.
• Charlie Spegal: Now at Ball State, the running back has played in 1 game.
• Aaron Steinfeldt: Now at FCS Albany, the tight end has played in 2 games.
• Brendan Sorsby: Now at Cincinnati, the quarterback has completed 44 of 69 passes for 681 yards and 5 touchdowns. He’s averaged 340.5 yards in his two starts.
• Ty Wise: Now at Miami of Ohio, the linebacker has recorded 6 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss.
Related stories on Indiana football
- GOING TO CALIFORNIA: Read about Indiana's football adventures in the Golden State. CLICK HERE.
- SARRATT OPEN 24 HOURS: Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt reveals his self-given nickname. CLICK HERE.
- ACCLIMATION TO ASSIMILATION: With any team that has a new coach, the hope is that the team has a smooth transition to the new way of doing things. James Madison transfers Mikail Kamara and Elijah Sarratt feel that’s close to being reality for the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- ROMANCE OF THE ROSE BOWL? Indiana coach Curt Cignetti isn't really feeling it as the Hoosiers approach their Big Ten opener. CLICK HERE.