Former Indiana WR Whop Philyor Makes Impressive Catch at Vikings Training Camp

Former Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor garnered the applause of spectators attending the Minnesota Vikings' training camp. He came down with a contested touchdown catch, and will need to make more as he fights for a roster spot.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor, like most undrafted free agents, is fighting just to make an active NFL roster ahead of the 2021 season.

He's making his case with the Minnesota Vikings by coming down with contested catches during training camp. On Monday, the Vikings posted a video of Philyor making a tough grab along the left sideline, drawing applause from the attending crowd.

Philyor was a 2017 three-star prospect from Henry B. Plant High School in Tampa, Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. In four seasons with the Hoosiers, he caught 180 passes for 2,067 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Philyor's 180 receptions rank fourth-most in school history, and his 2,067 yards are the ninth-most by an Indiana player. During the 2020 season, he led the Big Ten with 54 catches while finishing ninth with 495 yards.

The Minnesota Vikings' wide receivers included Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson among the top of the depth chart while Chad Beebe and Dede Westbrook are also competing for playing time. Philyor is looking to sneak onto the roster by making more catches that catch the eyes of coaches and fans.

The Vikings’ receiving corps is without Bisi Johnson, who tore his right ACL during practice, allowing Philyor more opportunity to make the team.

