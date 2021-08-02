Indiana Has Sports Illustrated All-American Top-25 Recruiting Class For First Time

Thanks to some huge gets on the recruiting trail, Indiana's class is ranked No. 22 in the Sports Illustrated All-American national rankings. It's the first time the Hoosiers have ever been in the top-25.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's recent hot streak on the recruiting trail has landed them in the monthly Sports Illustrated All-American top-25 recruiting rankings for the first time ever.

The Hoosiers checked in at No. 22 in the August poll released Monday. They are one of five Big Ten teams in the poll, all five from the Big Ten East. Penn State and Ohio State are at the top of the poll, with Michigan No. 14 and Rutgers checking in at No. 16.

Indiana has 14 commitments thus far in the class of 2022, and it's highlighted by Bloomington South's Dasan McCullough, the son of new Indiana running backs coach and assistant head coach Deland McCullough, and Coconut Creek (Fla.) cornerback Trevell Mullen, the younger brother of Indiana All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen. They are the two highest recruits in the class.

But since their commitments, Indiana has branched out from the family tree to grab two highly regarded skill position players, wide receiver Omar Cooper of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis and, most recently Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle running back Gi'Bran Payne, who committed last week and helped push the Hoosiers into the top-25 this month.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Gi'Bran Payne was the focus of our Sports Illustrated Indiana "Next Generation'' series on Sunday. For the full story on the standout running back and his time growing into a star in Cincinnati, CLICK HERE)

Sports Illustrated All-American evaluates the class by talent and fit, not just volume like other recruiting sites. An emphasis is placed on the premium positions – quarterback, offensive tackle, defensive end, defensive tackle, cornerback – and elite position groups within the class.

The rankings are updated the first Monday of every month. Each release, including Monday's August rankings release, will have reasoning for placement in blurbs under each team name.

Below is the new ranking as well as the spot in the July rankings:



August SIAA Top-25 rankings

Penn State (4) Ohio State (1) Alabama (21) Notre Dame (2) Clemson (17) LSU (5) Texas A&M (6) Georgia (7) Florida State (3) Oregon (19) Oklahoma (10) Texas (9) Boston College (8) Michigan (14) Baylor (11) Rutgers (13) South Carolina (21) Arkansas (20) Virginia Tech (NR) Iowa State (NR) North Carolina (NR) Indiana (NR) West Virginia Mississippi State (12) Florida (22)

Dropped out: USC (15), Kentucky (18), Oklahoma State (23), Missouri (24), Maryland (25)

Under consideration: Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati

John Garcia, Jr., the Director of Football Recruiting for SI All-American, said that Indiana's big July, with seven high-level commitments, got them into the rankings for the first time since they started in 2019.

"Indiana had a huge month of July,'' Garcia said. "We know the Hoosiers have been putting in major work in the state of Florida, and they have a well-rounded class. We love Trevell Mullen, who's probably the highest rated Hoosier commitment that we would value, at a premium position as well.

"There's balance in this class, and we expect it to grow in the future, so No. 22 might be the new floor for this recruiting class.''

Payne, considered to be one of the best running backs in the country, was a huge get for the Hoosiers, Garcia said.

"Positional balance is something we want to see as well. It's almost as if you're constructing a full team in each recruiting class, in theory at least,'' Garcia said. "When you bring in a strong position player, who we do value as the No. 1 running back in Ohio, that's big for balance, but it's big for perception, too.

"This is something Indiana has to do, you've got to go into enemy territory and win some battles. There's a little bit of everything in this recruiting class, and we expect it to grow.''

Garcia said there really isn't much different between Indiana's class and the groups at Michigan and Rutgers that are slightly ahead of them in the rankings.

"They're right in the same ballpark,'' Garcia said. "They've got a lot of kids who can be moving up, and that's something we're going to monitor closely.''

Related stories on Indiana recruiting

Here's all the details on Indiana's 2022 class as of Monday. The stories of their commitments are below, with players listed in alphabetical order:

Class of 2022 by position

TOTAL COMMITS: (14)

Quarterback (1): Josh Hoover

Josh Hoover Running back (1): Gi'Bran Payne

Gi'Bran Payne Wide receiver (1): Omar Cooper, Jr.

Omar Cooper, Jr. Tight end (1): Ryan Miller

Ryan Miller Offensive linemen (3): D.J. Moore, Bray Lynch, Carter Smith

D.J. Moore, Bray Lynch, Carter Smith Linebackers (2): Isaiah Jones, Kaiden Turner

Isaiah Jones, Kaiden Turner Defensive end (1): Richard Thomas,

Richard Thomas, Athlete (1): Dasan McCullough

Dasan McCullough Cornerbacks (2): Trevell Mullen, James Monds III

Trevell Mullen, James Monds III Safety (1): Phillip Dunnam

Class of 2022 by state

TOTAL COMMITS: (13)

Florida (4): Trevell Mullen, James Monds III, Richard Thomas, Phillip Dunnam

Trevell Mullen, James Monds III, Richard Thomas, Phillip Dunnam Ohio (4): Gi'Bran Payne, Ryan Miller, Carter Smith, Isaiah Jones

Gi'Bran Payne, Ryan Miller, Carter Smith, Isaiah Jones Indiana (3): Dasan McCullough, Omar Cooper, Jr., D.J. Moore,

Dasan McCullough, Omar Cooper, Jr., D.J. Moore, Texas (2): Josh Hoover, Bray Lynch

Josh Hoover, Bray Lynch Arkansas (1): Kaiden Turner

Indiana 2022 commitments thus far