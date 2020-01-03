Rapid Reaction: Indiana Shocked Late By Tennessee

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — Just when it looked like Indiana's dream season was about to get even better, Tennessee pulled off a stunning rally and won the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl 23-22 Thursday night at TIAA Bank Field.

The Volunteers, whose offense had gone dormant for more than 25 minutes in the second half, scored two touchdowns in 30 seconds to shock the Hoosiers. They capped an 82-yard drive with a 1-yard score by Quavaris Crouch and then converted a controversial onside kick to retain possession. They scored three plays later and made the extra point to take the lead.

Indiana had one last shot but kicker Logan Justus, who had missed an extra point earlier in the game, missed a 52-yard attempt wide right with 2:32 to go.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for Indiana, which was trying to win a ninth game for only the third time in school history. The Hoosiers finished the season 8-5, as did Tennessee.

Tennessee, winners of its last five regular-season games to become bowl eligible, struggled offensively all night. The Vols moved the ball in the first half, gaining 202 yards, but only had two field goals to show for it and led 6-3 at halftime.

Indiana hit a field goal that came at the halftime buzzer after a 10-play drive. The Hoosiers got the ball right back at the start of the third and went 12 plays for a touchdown to go ahead 10-6. Indiana hadn't been held scoreless in the first quarter all year, and it scored in 41 of its 48 quarters all season prior to Thursday,

Indiana's defense—which had given up more than 1,000 yards combined in its final two games—continued to rise to the occasion, though. Tennessee went three-and-out on its first possession, but then made three consecutive trips into the red zone. However, they couldn't beat Indiana's defense on third down and had to settle for two field goals and a missed opportunity on fourth-and-2.

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Gaurantano threw two interceptions, the first one by Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden. Gaurantano then made another huge mistake, forcing a pass to Jauan Jennings, his favorite receiver who had been suspended for the first half. Indiana defensive back Jamar Johnson jumped the route and took it all the way to the end zone for a 63-yard score. Justus missed the extra point, keeping it at 16-6.

Tennessee added a field goal, but then Indiana went on another long drive and got the points back, first on a 49-yard field goal by Justus and then another from 30 yards to go ahead 22-9 with 10:27 left.

Tennessee gained only 48 yards on 18 plays on its first four possessions of the second half but then got hot, marching 82 yards and scoring on a 1-yard run by Quavaris Crouch.

The Vols surprised Indiana with an onside kick and got it. It was reviewed but the call stood. It looked clear that the ball had been touched before it went 10 yards. Tennessee went right down and scored, with Eric Gray punching it in on a 15-yard run. The extra point was good and Tennessee, shockingly, was up 23-22.

Indiana moved downfield quickly. Ramsey hit Ty Fryfogle on a go route down the right side for 39 yards and got into field goal range with 2:32 left. But Justus's 52-yard kick was wide right.

Indiana, which had already used two timeouts, got the ball back but could only get to the 45 and the game ended when a Ramsey pass went wide on fourth down.

Ramsey finished 20-for-33 passing for 227 yards and was the team's leading rusher with 54 yards.

.