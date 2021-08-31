Here's How to Watch the Inaugural Mike & Micah Podcast
BLOOMINGTON, Ind – The college football season has arrived, and for the first time ever, players can be out and about with the public doing their own live shows.
And for Indiana, that includes two of the Hoosiers' biggest stars, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and linebacker Micah McFadden, who will be doing a live podcast every Tuesday night live from Yogi's Bar & Grill. The podcast starts at 7 p.m. ET every Tuesday night.
Both players are up for several national awards this season and they are the team leaders for Indiana, which went 6-2 a year ago and is ranked in the Associated Press preseason poll for the first time since 1969. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 17 and they open their season on Saturday at No. 18.
The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and is being televised on the Big Ten Network
Here are the links to watch the podcast on Tuesday night, live from Yogi's:
Watch the podcast on Facebook
The first thing you should do on Facebook is like our page. That's where you see all of our great football and basketball content all year, and it's where the Facebook Live! version of the podcast shows up. It's at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana. Just CLICK HERE to get to the page, and then hit LIKE.
Watch the podcast on YouTube
This is our new Sports Illustrated Indiana YouTube page, and in the coming days and weeks, all of our video content will wind up there, too. To land on the page, CLICK HERE
