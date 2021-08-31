August 31, 2021
Here's How to Watch the Inaugural Mike & Micah Podcast

Indiana football stars Michael Penix Jr. and Micah McFadden will join Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew for a weekly podcast throughout the football season. It will be live every Tuesday night at Yogi's Bar & Grill in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind – The college football season has arrived, and for the first time ever, players can be out and about with the public doing their own live shows.

And for Indiana, that includes two of the Hoosiers' biggest stars, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and linebacker Micah McFadden, who will be doing a live podcast every Tuesday night live from Yogi's Bar & Grill. The podcast starts at 7 p.m. ET every Tuesday night. 

Both players are up for several national awards this season and they are the team leaders for Indiana, which went 6-2 a year ago and is ranked in the Associated Press preseason poll for the first  time since 1969. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 17 and they open their season on Saturday at No. 18.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and is being televised on the Big Ten Network

Here are the links to watch the podcast on Tuesday night, live from Yogi's:

Watch the podcast on Facebook

The first thing you should do on Facebook is like our page. That's where you see all of our great football and basketball content all year, and it's where the Facebook Live! version of the podcast shows up. It's at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana. Just CLICK HERE to get to the page, and then hit LIKE.

Watch the podcast on YouTube

This is our new Sports Illustrated Indiana YouTube page, and in the coming days and weeks, all of our video content will wind up there, too.  To land on the page, CLICK HERE

  • ALLEN, COORDINATORS READY FOR NEXT STEP: Back-to-back successful seasons has Indiana thinking big in 2021, and Hoosiers coach Tom Allen continues to trust the process as the program grows into a title contender. CLICK HERE
  • THOMAS ALLEN FINISHING IN STYLE: Indiana linebacker Thomas Allen suffered a serious hip injury last fall and had to decide if it was worth months of rehab to play one more season. He's coming back for the 2021 season because he wants to end his career on a high note. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS: As we head into Week 1, four-time defending champion Ohio State is at the top, but there's controversy in what follows. CLICK HERE

