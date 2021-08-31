Here's How to Watch the Inaugural Mike & Micah Podcast

Indiana football stars Michael Penix Jr. and Micah McFadden will join Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew for a weekly podcast throughout the football season. It will be live every Tuesday night at Yogi's Bar & Grill in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind – The college football season has arrived, and for the first time ever, players can be out and about with the public doing their own live shows.

And for Indiana, that includes two of the Hoosiers' biggest stars, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and linebacker Micah McFadden, who will be doing a live podcast every Tuesday night live from Yogi's Bar & Grill. The podcast starts at 7 p.m. ET every Tuesday night.

Both players are up for several national awards this season and they are the team leaders for Indiana, which went 6-2 a year ago and is ranked in the Associated Press preseason poll for the first time since 1969. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 17 and they open their season on Saturday at No. 18.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and is being televised on the Big Ten Network

Here are the links to watch the podcast on Tuesday night, live from Yogi's:

