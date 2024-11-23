Here's What the ESPN College GameDay Guys Said About Indiana on Saturday Morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This biggest game in Indiana football history? Heck yes, it is. The 10-0 and No. 5-ranked Hoosiers are in Columbus on Saturday to take on No. 2 Ohio State with major Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications.
It's so big that is seems like EVERYONE is at Ohio State. ESPN College GameDay is in Columbus, and it's the second time ever that Indiana's been featured on the Saturday showcase. The ESPN guys came to Bloomington on Oct. 26 against Washington.
Indiana has lost 29 straight times to Ohio State, not winning since 1988. Then Ohio State coach Earle Bruce called it ''the darkest day in Ohio State football history,''
Here's the best of what the experts said during the three-hour show.
"It's the haves and the have nots. Today is a massive deal for college. Indiana is the band of misfit toys. It's a roster of guys who weren't even sure they were Division I players. You can find disruptors out of nowhere in college football now with NIL and the transfer portat. Indiana shows that, and they are a living, breathing example of that.'' — Pat McAfee
"Indiana has 27 players in their fifth, sixth or seventh year and they are not intimidated by Ohio State. Kurtis Rourke is in his sixth year. He's not afraid.'' — Lee Corso.
"That's why every week it's about our process, week in and week out. They are 10-0 and a top-five team, but we've been in top-five matchups before. It's about doing our job and finishing the game in the fourth quarter.'' — Ohio State coach Ryan Day.
"This is just a football game, 60 minutes between the white lines. We've got the largest victory margin in college football. We've earned the right to be here. There's a new narrative about us right now, and they can stick it up their you-know what. We've responded to every challenge, and I expect us to respond to this one. Google me. I win.'' — Indiana coach Curt Cignetti.
"This is only the second time Indiana has ever played a top-five game, not since the Rose Bowl at the end of the 1967 season. They are 1-70 all-time against top-five teams.'' — Rece Davis. (Note: Indiana lost to USC 14-3.)
"Indiana has been jolted from its century-long slumber with an offense that scores like crazy. This is strength vs. strength when Indiana has the ball.'' — Rece Davis.
"The key is whether Indiana can win up front. If Ohio State can stop the run, they can take away those easy throws. Ohio State can make negative plays.'' — Nick Saban.
"Indiana loves throwing back-shoulder throws. Ohio State's defensive backs need to be ready for those back-shoulder throws all day long. They love the RPO game, too.'' — Desmond Howard.
"Ohio State has a very stout defense. They are No. 1 or No. 2 in everything. This is Curt Cignetti's biggest test, no doubt about it.'' — Pat McAfee.
"Ohio State studied that (Michigan) tape. Michigan held them to 40 yards rushing. Kurtis Rourke can compete. He has to make some plays.'' — Kirk Herbstreit.
"(Ohio State quarterback) Will Howard, he's the key. If he can distribute the ball effectively, they can be effective. But Indiana's defensive line is better than most people give them credit for. They are very good. The play the players respond to him,. I'm really sold on Will Howard.'' — Nick Saban.
"Will Howard makes NFL throws, and he has NFL wide receivers. This guy is very underrated, and I don't think he'd want it any other way.'' — Kirk Herbstreit.
"Every coach who's played against the Hoosiers has talked about how well coached Indiana is. You don't usually hear that from other coaches.'' — Desmond Howard.
"Ohio State has used 17 different offensive line combination and they haven't been very good on third down. Indiana's defense can take advantage of that.'' — Rece Davis.
"Indiana's Kyle Schwarber (8-1) is the best celebrity picker this year.'' — Rece Davis.
Indiana-Ohio picks
The ESPN crew picked the Indiana-Ohio State game last. Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL, was the celebrity guest picker.
Desmond Howard: "When Indiana played Michigan, Michigan had a lot of success on defense. Ohio State is going to use that blueprint, But I'm going with the Hoosiers to shock the world.
Nick Saban: "Ohio State just has too much talent.''
Pat McAfee: "I refuse to believe that Give me the island of misfit toys. They come into the Horseshoe at beat Ohio State.''
Justin Fields: "Ohio State by 50 points, baby. ''
Kirk Herbstreit: "I think it's going to be pretty convincing. Ohio State's just too good for them.''
Former Indiana coach Lee Corso ... I can't pick against Indiana. '' ... and he dons the IU headgear.
