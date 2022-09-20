Hoosier Roundtable Podcast to Feature Indiana Football's Charles Campbell and Cam Jones
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's overtime. Indiana kicker Charles Campbell stood 51 yards away from making his first game-winning field goal of his Hoosiers career — and that's what he did.
On this week's episode of Hoosier Roundtable join Tom Brew on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET as he interviews Campbell about his flawless kick that would have been good from 60+ yards and also linebacker Cam Jones about his impression of the team's 3-0 record so far.
Jones talks about everything from standout freshman outside linebacker Dasan McCullough to the many new faces on the coaching staff plus how the Hoosiers can clean up their game ahead of Saturday's road game versus Cincinnati.
Campbell walks through his preparation that helped lead the Hoosiers to a 3-0 record and also how pleased he is with the special teams room, including long snapper Sean Wracher and holder James Evans.
You would think after years of practice and many games that Campbell would have a game-winning celebration planned out, but the Jackson, Tenn. native just ran over to the student section and was quite literally lifted up by his teammates following his best college memory yet.
Join Tom, Jones and Campbell at 7 p.m. ET live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
The full episode will be published afterwards on HoosiersNow.com.
