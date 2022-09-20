Skip to main content
Hoosier Roundtable Podcast to Feature Indiana Football's Charles Campbell and Cam Jones

Haley Jordan

Welcome in to Episode 4 of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast. This week's episode will feature linebacker Cam Jones and kicker Charles Campbell, who scored the game-winning field goal for Indiana's 33-30 win over Western Kentucky.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's overtime. Indiana kicker Charles Campbell stood 51 yards away from making his first game-winning field goal of his Hoosiers career — and that's what he did.

On this week's episode of Hoosier Roundtable join Tom Brew on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET as he interviews Campbell about his flawless kick that would have been good from 60+ yards and also linebacker Cam Jones about his impression of the team's 3-0 record so far.

Jones talks about everything from standout freshman outside linebacker Dasan McCullough to the many new faces on the coaching staff plus how the Hoosiers can clean up their game ahead of Saturday's road game versus Cincinnati.

Campbell walks through his preparation that helped lead the Hoosiers to a 3-0 record and also how pleased he is with the special teams room, including long snapper Sean Wracher and holder James Evans.

Charles Campbell and Connor Bazelak

You would think after years of practice and many games that Campbell would have a game-winning celebration planned out, but the Jackson, Tenn. native just ran over to the student section and was quite literally lifted up by his teammates following his best college memory yet.

Join Tom, Jones and Campbell at 7 p.m. ET live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The full episode will be published afterwards on HoosiersNow.com.

  • MYLES JACKSON EXEMPLIFIES 'BALL FINDS ENERGY': Myles Jackson intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in Indiana's 33-30 win over Western Kentucky in Week 3. After transferring from UCLA, he feels Indiana's bull position is a perfect fit. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT WENT RIGHT AND WRONG IN WIN OVER WESTERN KENTUCKY: Indiana football defeated Western Kentucky 33-30 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 on the season. Here's what went right and what went wrong. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA DEFEATS WESTERN KENTUCKY IN OVERTIME: Indiana football trailed Western Kentucky for the majority of Saturday afternoon, but a pair of late takeaways by the Hoosier defense and composure from quarterback Connor Bazelak forced overtime, where kicker Charles Campbell came through in the clutch. CLICK HERE

