'Hoosier Roundtable' Podcast Set For 2022 Indiana Football Season on HoosiersNow.com

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Another Indiana football season is right around the corner, and for the second year in a row, HoosiersNow.com will be hosting a live 30-minute podcast every week featuring Hoosiers players.

There will be 14 episodes throughout the season, starting on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. ET. This year's show, called ''Hoosier Roundtable: The Podcast,'' will feature four Indiana players this season, and the roster will rotate with at least two players every week.

This year, quarterback Jack Tuttle, tight end AJ Barner, linebacker Cam Jones and defensive back Jaylin Williams will be regular guests on the show. The podcasts will be recorded live every Tuesday night, and several will take place at locations in and around Bloomington. A complete schedule will be announced at a later date.

The show's hosts will rotate as well. HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew, who hosted last year's ''Mike & Micah'' podcast, will be part of each episode, as will video director Haley Jordan and football writer Jack Ankony.

"I'm thrilled to be doing a second year of Indiana football podcasts, and I'm glad that we've been able to expand the roster, too,'' said Brew, who's the publisher of HoosiersNow.com on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation platform. "We had a lot of fun engaging with the community a year ago, and we'll do more of that this season. We've also got big basketball podcast news coming soon too for goth men's and women's basketball. It's an exciting time.''

Jack Tuttle is a redshirt senior from San Marcos, Calif. He has played in 14 games at quarterback for the Hoosiers. He started last year after Michael Penix Jr. was injured, but the suffered an injury himself the following week against Ohio State.

AJ Barner is a junior from Aurora, Ohio. The high end had 14 catches for 162 yards a year ago, and is expected to be a big piece of the Hoosiers' offense in 2022 now that former tight end standout Peyton Hendershot is off to the NFL.

Cam Jones is a fifth-year senior from Memphis, Tenn., and has been a standout performer on Indiana's defense for the past four years. He's already played in 42 games as a Hoosier, and he appeared as a guest on the ''Mike & Micah'' podcast last year.

Jaylin Williams is also a fifth-year senior from Memphis. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection a year ago, with 41 tackles and a team-high 11 pass breakups. He also was a guest on the ''Mike & Micah'' podcast last year.

''Hoosier Roundtable: The Podcast'' will debut on Tuesday, Aug. 30 this year. It's the second season of Indiana football podcasts on HoosiersNow.com Graphic by Becky Rigel