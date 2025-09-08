Indiana Hoosiers Surge in ESPN FPI Following Blowout Victory Over Kennesaw State
Indiana made relatively quick work of Kennesaw State on Saturday, routing the Owls 56-9 to improve to 2-0 on the young season. No, Kennesaw State isn't going to compete for much in 2025, but Indiana did to an inferior opponent what it's supposed to do, routing it and leaving no doubt, unlike a week ago against Old Dominion.
As impressive as the showing was for the Hoosiers faithful, it was perhaps even more impressive to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). Indiana moved up from 30th to 16th in the FPI rankings this week, and saw its College Football Playoff chances increase significantly as well.
How does FPI now see the Hoosiers faring in the final 10 regular-season games, and just what are those playoff odds? Check out the latest updated numbers below.
ESPN FPI Projects Indiana's Remaining 2025 Season
Indiana Hoosiers vs. Indiana State Sycamores - Sept. 12
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 99.0%, Indiana State 1.0%
No change since last week
Indiana Hoosiers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini - Sept. 20
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 61.4%, Illinois 38.6%
Indiana's chance of victory improved 0.6% since last week
Indiana Hoosiers at Iowa Hawkeyes - Sept. 27
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 63.1%, Iowa 36.9%
Indiana's chance of victory improved 15.7% since last week
Indiana Hoosiers at Oregon Ducks - Oct. 11
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 13.4%, Oregon 86.6%
Indiana's chance decreased 0.8% since last week
Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan State Spartans - Oct. 18
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 84.7%, Michigan State 15.3%
Indiana's chance increased 8.6% since last week
Indiana Hoosiers vs. UCLA Bruins - Oct. 25
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 91.9%, UCLA 8.1%
Indiana's chance increased 4.4% since last week
Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins - Nov. 1
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 70.4%, Maryland 29.6%
Indiana's chance increased 15.8% since last week
Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions - Nov. 8
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 25.8%, Penn State 74.2%
Indiana's chances increased 9.8% since last week
Indiana Hoosiers vs. Wisconsin Badgers - Nov. 15
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 74.1%, Wisconsin 25.9%
Indiana's chances increased 13.4% since last week
Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers - Nov. 29
ESPN FPI Chances of Victory: Indiana 86.1%, Purdue 13.9%
Indiana's chances increased 9.4% since last week
ESPN FPI on Indiana's Big Ten, College Football Playoff Chances:
Indiana current FPI ranking: 16, up 14 spots from last week
FPI projected final regular season record for Indiana: 8.7-3.3, up from 7.9-4.1 last week
Indiana's chances to win 6 or more games: 99.4%, up from 96.5% last week
Indiana's chances to win Big Ten: 1.8%, up from 0.6% last week
Make College Football Playoff: 22.8%, up from 7.4% last week
Make National Championship Game: 2.2%, up from 0.5% last week
Win National Championship: 0.8%, up from 0.1% last week
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
Six of Indiana's 10 remaining games saw an increase of more than 8% in win probability since just a week ago. As much as I want to feel great about that, its well reserved still. When the sample size is as small as two games, a blowout of Kennesaw State is going to carry a lot more weight now than it will in even two weeks.
What's undeniable though is that a couple of Indiana foes to come, Iowa and Penn State, hardly looked impressive this weekend, and those road trips don't look quite as daunting as they did even a few short days ago. Now, will that remain?