How Does Indiana Football Stack Up Against Other CFP Schools Statistically?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football is a week away from its College Football Playoff game at Notre Dame. The Hoosiers will invade Notre Dame Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 20 – a rare December Friday night under the lights.
Indiana (11-1) is seeded 10th in the College Football Playoff field, but is ranked 8th in the College Football Playoff rankings. Automatic bids for conference champions rated below Indiana (No. 9 Boise State and No. 12 Arizona State) shifted the at-large teams down.
Though Indiana won’t see every College Football Playoff team, Hoosiers On SI thought it would be interesting to see how the Hoosiers stacked up against the rest of the CFP field statistically.
The Hoosiers more than hold their own in nearly every department.
Indiana is not ranked below 51st in any of the categories chosen – a testament to the balance the Hoosiers have had in 2024. Penn State is the only team in the CFP field that has a higher low in any statistical category than Indiana has.
Indiana is the top-ranked team nationally in run defense at a stingy 70.8 yards per game, 23 yards better than any other CFP team.
The Hoosiers also rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring offense (2nd), total defense (2nd), turnover margin (4th), scoring defense (6th) and pass defense (9th).
Here’s how the Hoosiers stack up against the rest of the CFP field. The number listed is the national rank of the school in that category.
Total offense
6. Boise State – 470.2 yards per game
8. Tennessee – 462.9 yards per game
12. Clemson – 454.9 yards per game
14. Oregon – 449.8 yards per game
15. Penn State – 448.6 yards per game
18. Texas – 445.4 yards per game
20. SMU – 443.1 yards per game
24. Indiana – 438.8 yards per game
36. Ohio State – 423.5 yards per game
38. Arizona State – 423.2 yards per game
40. Notre Dame – 421.2 yards per game
47. Georgia – 413.8 yards per game
Scoring offense
2. Indiana – 43.3 points
3. Notre Dame – 39.8 points
4. Boise State – 39.1 points
6. SMU – 38.5 points
8. Tennessee – 37.2 points
15. Oregon – 35.9 points
16. Clemson – 35.5 points
17. Ohio State – 35.5 points
25. Penn State – 33.6 points
25. Texas – 33.6 points
29. Georgia – 33.2 points
30. Arizona State – 33.1 points
Pass offense
12. Georgia – 284.6 yards per game. Leading passer: Carson Beck, 3,485 yards, 28 TD, 12 INT; Leading receiver (yardage): WR Arian Smith, 750 yards, 16 ypc, 4 TD.
13. Texas – 281 yards per game. Leading passer: Quinn Ewers, 2,665 yards, 25 TD, 9 INT; Leading receiver (yardage): WR Matthew Golden 738 yards, 15.7 ypc, 8 TD.
14. Oregon – 278 yards per game. Leading passer: Dillon Gabriel, 3,558 yards, 28 TD, 6 INT; Leading receiver (yardage): WR Tez Johnson, 866 yards, 11.1 ypc, 10 TD.
17. Clemson – 274.1 yards per game. Leading passer: Cade Klubnik, 3,303 yards, 33 TD, 5 INT; Leading receiver (yardage): WR Antonio Williams, 838 yards, 11.8 ypc, 10 TD.
26. SMU – 267 yards per game. Leading passer: Kevin Jennings, 3,050 yards, 22 TD, 8 INT; Leading receiver (yardage): WR Roderick Daniels Jr., 599 yards, 15.8 ypc, 3 TD.
29. Indiana – 265.2 yards per game. Leading passer: Kurtis Rourke, 2,827 yards, 27 TD, 4 INT; Leading receiver (yardage): WR Elijah Sarratt 890 yards, 18.2 ypc, 8 TD.
38. Ohio State – 254.3 yards per game. Leading passer: Will Howard, 2,860 yards, 27 TD, 8 INT; Leading receiver (yardage): WR Jeremiah Smith, 934 yards, 16.4 ypc, 10 TD.
41. Penn State – 246.5 yards per game. Leading passer: Drew Allar, 2,894 yards, 21 TD, 7 INT; Leading receiver (yardage): TE Tyler Warren, 1,062 yards, 12.1 ypc, 6 TD.
62. Tennessee – 230.9 yards per game. Leading passer: Nico Iamaleava, 2,512 yards, 19 TD, 5 INT. Leading receiver (yardage): WR Dont'e Thornton, 647 yards, 25.9 ypc, 6 TD.
71. Arizona State – 224.4 yards per game. Leading passer: Sam Leavitt, 2,663 yards, 24 TD, 5 INT; Leading receiver (yardage): WR Jordyn Tyson, 1,101 yards, 14.7 ypc, 10 TD.
77. Boise State – 219.6 yards per game. Leading passer: Maddux Madison, 2,714 yards, 22 TD, 3 INT; Leading receiver (yardage): WR Cam Camper, 837 yards, 15.2 ypc, 4 TD.
101. Notre Dame – 196.4 yards per game. Leading passer: Riley Leonard, 2,092 yards, 16 TD, 5 INT; Leading receiver (yardage): WR Beaux Collins, 427 yards, 12.6 ypc, 2 TD.
Rushing offense
1. Boise State – 250.5 yards per game. Leading rusher: Ashton Jeanty, 2,497 yards, 7.3 ypc, 29 TD.
9. Tennessee – 232 yards per game. Leading rusher: Dylan Sampson, 1,485 yards, 5.8 ypc, 22 TD.
10. Notre Dame – 224.8 yards per game. Leading rusher: Jeremiyah Love, 949 yards, 7.1 ypc, 15 TD.
19. Penn State – 202.2 yards per game. Leading rusher: Nicholas Singleton, 838 yards, 6.4 ypc, 7 TD.
23. Arizona State – 198.8 yards per game. Leading rusher: Cameron Skattebo, 1,568 yards, 6 ypc, 19 TD.
43. Clemson – 180.8 yards per game. Leading rusher: Phil Mafah, 1,106 yards, 5.2 pyc, 8 TD.
49. SMU – 176.1 yards per game. Leading rusher: Brashard Smith, 1,270 yards, 5.9 ypc, 14 TD.
51. Indiana – 173.6 yards per game. Leading rusher: Justice Ellison, 811 yards, 5.5 ypc, 10 TD.
53. Oregon – 171.8 yards per game. Leading rusher: Jordan James, 1,253 yards, 5.5 ypc, 15 TD.
59. Ohio State – 169.2 yards per game. Leading rusher: Quinshon Judkins, 805 yards, 5.5 ypc, 8 TD.
64. Texas – 164.4 yards per game. Leading rusher: Tre Wisner, 863 yards, 4.9 ypc, 3 TD.
98. Georgia – 129.9 yards per game. Leading rusher: Nate Frazier, 634 yards, 4.9 ypc, 8 TD.
Total defense
1. Ohio State – 241.1 yards conceded. Leading tackler: LB Sonny Styles 76. Sacks leader: DE J.T. Tuimoloau 6. Interceptions leaders: CB Denzel Burke & CB Davison Igbinosun 2.
2. Indiana – 244.8 yards conceded. Leading tackler: LB Aiden Fisher 108. Sacks leader: DE Mikail Kamara, 10. Interceptions leader: FS Amare Ferrell 4.
3. Texas – 249.5 yards conceded. Leading tackler: MLB Anthony Hill Jr. 90. Sacks leader: DE Colin Simmons 8. Interceptions leader: CB Jahdae Barron 5.
4. Tennessee – 278.2 yards conceded. Leading tackler: LB Arion Carter 65. Sacks leader: DE James Pearce Jr. 7.5. Interceptions leader: CB Jermod McCoy 4.
6. Penn State – 282.1 yards conceded. Leading tackler: SS Jaylen Reed 79. Sacks leader: DE Abdul Carter 10. Interceptions leader: SS Jaylen Reed 3.
9. Notre Dame – 296.8 yards conceded. Leading tackler: LB Jack Kiser 64. Sacks leader: DT Rylie Mills 6.5. Interceptions leader: FS Xavier Watts 5.
11. Oregon – 301.8 yards conceded. Leading tackler: MLB Bryce Boettcher 87. Sacks leader: DE Matayo Uiagalelei 10.5. Interceptions leader: SS Tysheem Johnson 3.
28. SMU – 326.1 yards conceded. Leading tackler: MLB Kobe Wilson 110. Sacks leader: DE Jahfari Harvey 7. Interceptions leaders: FS Jonathan McGill, FS Ahmaad Moses & SS Isaiah Nwokobia 3.
35. Georgia – 336.5 yards conceded. Leading tackler: NB Malaki Sparks 73. Sacks leaders: LB Jalon Walker and DE Chaz Chambliss 6.5. Interceptions leader: CB Daylen Everette 3.
36. Arizona State – 336.8 yards conceded. Leading tackler: SS Myles Rowser 93. Sacks leaders: DE Clayton Smith & DE Elijah O’Neal 4. Interceptions leader: CB Keith Abney II 3.
62. Boise State – 361.9 yards conceded. Leading tackler: FS Ty Benefield 73. Sacks leader: DE Jayden Virgin 10. Interceptions leader: FS Ty Benefield 2.
65. Clemson – 364.9 yards conceded. Leading tackler: LB Barrett Carter 76. Sacks leader: DE T.J. Parker 11. Interceptions leader: NB Khalil Barnes 4.
Scoring defense
1. Ohio State – 10.92 points
2. Texas – 12.46 points
3. Notre Dame – 13.58 points
4. Tennessee – 13.92 points
6. Indiana – 14.67 points
8. Penn State – 16.38 points
13. Oregon – 17.77 points
23. Georgia – 20.38 points
28. SMU – 20.85 points
30. Arizona State – 21.31 points
35. Clemson – 21.85 points
37. Boise State – 21.92 points
Pass defense
1. Texas – 143.1 yards per game.
2. Ohio State – 144.2 yards per game.
3. Notre Dame – 157.9 yards per game.
9. Indiana – 174 yards per game.
12. Oregon – 175.7 yards per game.
16. Penn State – 178.5 yards per game.
17. Tennessee – 178.7 yards per game.
50. Georgia – 208.7 yards per game.
60. Clemson – 214.4 yards per game.
70. Arizona State – 219.4 yards per game.
91. SMU – 232.7 yards per game.
109. Boise State – 246.8 yards per game.
Rushing defense
1. Indiana – 70.8 yards per game
4. SMU – 93.4 yards per game.
7. Ohio State – 96.8 yards per game.
8. Tennessee – 99.6 yards per game.
9. Penn State – 103.6 yards per game.
15. Texas – 106.4 yards per game.
24. Boise State – 115.1 yards per game.
27. Arizona State – 117.5 yards per game.
35. Oregon – 126.1 yards per game.
36. Georgia – 127.8 yards per game.
51. Notre Dame – 138.8 yards per game.
73. Clemson – 150.5 yards per game.
Turnover margin
2. Notre Dame – plus-1.33 per game
4. Indiana – plus-1.25 per game
5. Clemson – plus-1.23 per game
8. Arizona State – plus-1.08 per game
31. Boise State – plus-0.54 per game
31. Oregon – plus-0.54 per game
35. Texas – plus-0.46 per game
37. Tennessee – plus-0.42 per game
43. Penn State – plus-0.38 per game
44. Ohio State – plus-0.33 per game
61. Georgia – plus-0.08 per game
62. SMU – even per game
