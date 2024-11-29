How To Watch Indiana Football In Old Oaken Bucket Game Against Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The last time an Old Oaken Bucket game played in Bloomington had the kind of national significance Saturday’s 7 p.m. ET game will have was in 1967 when a Rose Bowl bid was on the line in the annual Indiana-Purdue tussle.
However, there have been games played at Memorial Stadium since then that may not have had the same national significance, but had important ramifications in the moment.
In 2016, Indiana had to beat Purdue in its home finale to become bowl eligible. The Hoosiers edged the Boilermakers 26-24 in what turned out to be Kevin Wilson’s swan song as Indiana coach.
In 2007, Indiana had reached the bowl eligibility threshold of six wins by the time of the Old Oaken Bucket game, but with fewer bowls at the time, and a surplus of bowl eligible teams, six wins didn’t guarantee a bid. Indiana needed a seventh win and just barely got it as an Austin Starr field goal with 30 seconds left propelled the Hoosiers past No. 23 Purdue 27-24.
In 1991, a 24-22 win over Purdue helped clinch a Copper Bowl bid. Conversely, a 15-14 loss to Purdue in 1989 denied Indiana a winning season and might have dealt a mortal blow to Anthony Thompson’s Heisman Trophy chances.
What’s the common theme in all of these games? They were all close.
The mission on Saturday will be for Indiana to avoid a loss, but also to prevent a close game against the Boilermakers. Indiana’s tenuous position just inside the College Football Playoff bubble would make a close win a possible Pyrrhic victory as the CFP is concerned.
How to watch Indiana vs. Purdue
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (10-1, 7-1) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (1-10, 0-8)
• What: Indiana, ranked No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings will be trying to maintain their place in the CFP. Purdue will be trying to retain the Old Oaken Bucket and avoid a winless Big Ten season.
• When: 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 30.
• Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington.
• TV: FS1.
• Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst), Josh Sims (sideline).
• Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 83)
• Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
• Point spread: Indiana is a 29.5-point favorite and the over/under is 56.5 points.
• Recent results: Indiana lost at Ohio State 38-15 last Saturday. Purdue lost 24-17 at Michigan State last Friday.
• Series history: Purdue leads 77-42-6. Indiana last won in the series in 2019 and hasn’t won in Bloomington since 2016.
• Quarterback matchup: Kurtis Rourke was held to his lowest output of the season in the loss to Ohio State. Rourke passed for just 68 yards and completed on 44.4% of his passes. For the season, Rourke has completed 69.9% of his passes for 2,478 yards, 21 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions.
Conversely, Purdue quarterback Hudson Card had his best yardage performance of the season in the Boilermakers’ loss at Michigan State. Card passed for 342 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Card has played nine games for Purdue and has completed 58.7% of his passes for 1,606 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
• Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 30 degrees and cloudy with a 24% chance of flurries and an west-southeast wind at 6 miles per hour at 7 p.m. in Bloomington.
Meet the Coaches
• Ryan Walters, Purdue: Walters is 5-18 at Purdue in his second season as a head coach. Prior to becoming head coach at Purdue, Walters was the defensive coordinator at Illinois from 2021-22. He was on Missouri’s staff as defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2015-2020. Walters, who played at Colorado from 2004-08, was also on the staff at Colorado (2009), Arizona (2010-11), Oklahoma (2012), North Texas (2013) and Memphis (2014).
• Curt Cignetti, Indiana: Cignetti, 10-1 at Indiana and 129-36 in his career, enters his first season at Indiana after a five-year run at James Madison with a 52-9 overall record. During his first three seasons at James Madison, the Dukes reached the FCS national championship once and the semifinals twice. After moving up to the FBS, they went 19-4 under Cignetti. Prior to JMU, he had a 14-9 record in two seasons at Elon and a 53-17 record in six seasons at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before becoming a head coach, he was the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2007-10 and held various assistant coaching positions at NC State from 2000-06. Other previous stops include Pittsburgh, Temple, Rice and Davidson. Cignetti played quarterback at West Virginia from 1979-82. His father, Frank, is in the College Football Hall of Fame.
