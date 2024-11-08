How To Watch Indiana Football Week 11 Game Against Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Michigan football is a case study in why it’s so important to have stability at the quarterback position.
The Wolverines are currently enduring a 5-4 season and have lost three of their last four games. A major reason for the Wolverines’ woes are a revolving door at the quarterback spot.
Davis Warren, Alex Orji and (departed) Jack Tuttle have all received playing time and the results have been mediocre for the Wolverines. They’ve combined for 1,209 yards, 10 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.
Their struggles have a cascading effect on the rest of the offense. While Kalel Mullings (710 yards, 5.4 per carry) and Donovan Edwards (467 yards, 4.7 per carry) haven’t had bad seasons, they would be more effective with a better passing game.
It’s no accident that Michigan was 40-3 from 2021-23 because it had stability at the quarterback spot. Cade McNamara (now at Iowa) and J.J. McCarthy held down the role and both of them thrived.
Warren is likely to get the start today against Indiana. For Michigan to be competitive, it needs to get stability from the quarterback position. With Indiana’s defense putting good pressure on enemy quarterbacks? This won’t be an easy task.
How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (9-0, 6-0) vs. Michigan Wolverines (5-4, 3-3)
• What: Indiana, ranked No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings will be trying to maintain their unbeaten record and their spot in the CFP. Michigan will train to attain bowl eligibility with a victory.
• When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 9.
• Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.
• TV: CBS.
• Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline).
• Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 119 or 195)
• Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
• Point spread: Indiana is a 14.5-point favorite and the over/under is 53.5 points, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
• Recent results: Indiana defeated Michigan State 47-10 and Michigan lost 38-17 to No. 1 Oregon last week.
• Series history: Michigan leads 62-10. Indiana last won in the series in 2020. It’s the only win for the Hoosiers in the series since 1987.
• Quarterback matchup: After a one-game absence due to a thumb injury, Kurtis Rourke returned to the starting role for the Hoosiers and thrived against Michigan State. He completed 19 of 29 passes for 263 yards and 4 touchdown passes. For the season, Rourke has completed 73.3% of his passes for 2,204 yards, 19 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions.
Michigan has had a revolving door at its quarterback spot, with three different signal-callers seeing action, including former Indiana player Jack Tuttle, who has since left the Wolverines. Alex Orji and Davis Warren have also made starts this season.
Warren was back in the starting role in Michigan’s loss to Oregon last week and will likely start against Indiana. The senior completed 13 of 23 passes for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Ducks.
• Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 62 degrees and cloudy with a 2% chance of rain and an east-southeast wind at 8 miles per hour at 3 p.m. in Bloomington.
Meet the Coaches
• Sherrone Moore, Michigan: Moore is in his first year at Michigan and he has a 5-4 record. This is the first head coaching job for Moore, who played two seasons as an offensive lineman at Oklahoma. Before he was named head coach, he was on Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan staff as offensive line and offensive coordinator from 2021-23. Moore was co-offensive coordinator from 2021-22. From 2018-20, Moore was Michigan’s tight ends coach. Before he came to Michigan, Moore spent time at Central Michigan as tight ends coach (2014-17) and as assistant head coach (2017). The rest of Moore’s coaching career was spent at Louisville (2009-13) where he started as a graduate assistant and later became the tight ends coach.
• Curt Cignetti, Indiana: Cignetti, 9-0 at Indiana, enters his first season at Indiana after a five-year run at James Madison with a 52-9 overall record. During his first three seasons at James Madison, the Dukes reached the FCS national championship once and the semifinals twice. After moving up to the FBS, they went 19-4 under Cignetti. Prior to JMU, he had a 14-9 record in two seasons at Elon and a 53-17 record in six seasons at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before becoming a head coach, he was the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2007-10 and held various assistant coaching positions at NC State from 2000-06. Other previous stops include Pittsburgh, Temple, Rice and Davidson. Cignetti played quarterback at West Virginia from 1979-82. His father, Frank, is in the College Football Hall of Fame.
