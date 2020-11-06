SI.com
How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan on Saturday

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The excitement level for Saturday's showdown between No. 13 Indiana and No. 23 Michigan is off the charts. But since no fans are allowed inside Memorial Stadium, finding the game on television is important.

We're always here to help, of course, so here's what you need to know about Indiana's game with Michigan. Kickoff is at Noon ET, and the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1. The Hoosiers are 2-0 after wins over then No. 8-ranked Penn State and Rutgers. Michigan is 1-1, with a win over then No. 25-ranked Minnesota and a home loss to Michigan State.

When games wind up on that FOX Sports 1 channel, I always like to point it out because viewers often get confused since this is NOT the regular Fox channel, and it's not Fox News. It's their secondary sports channel.

Here's where you can find it in the metro Indianapolis TV market:

  • Comcast/XFinity: Channel 1208
  • DirecTV: Channel 219
  • AT&T U-Verse; Channel 1652
  • Dish Network: Channel 150

It's always a good idea to find the game early in the day and record it, so you don't have any surprises later because cable lineups are different in each community.

Saturday's game is a bit different from the usual lineup too, because the first two weeks, that primary FOX game at Noon has been on FOX's main channel, not FS1. So it's important to not be surprised on game day. Joe Davis and Brock Huard are on the call for FOX Sports 1.

Here is the rest of the Big Ten television schedule now that the Wisconsin-Purdue game had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Badgers' program. ABC replaced that game with Houston vs. Cincinnati, so the Big Ten schedule didn't change in that time window.

Michigan at Indiana

  • GAMETIME: Noon ET
  • TV: FOX Sports 1
  • RECORDS: Michigan (1-1); Indiana (2-0)
  • LAST WEEK: Michigan lost to Michigan State 27-24; Indiana beat Rutgers 37-21.

Nebraska at Northwestern

  • GAMETIME: Noon ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • RECORDS: Nebraska (0-1); Northwestern (2-0)
  • LAST WEEK: Nebraska did not play, Northwestern beat Iowa 21-20.

Michigan State at Iowa

  • GAMETIME: Noon ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • RECORDS: Michigan State (1-1); Iowa (0-2)
  • LAST WEEK: Michigan State beat Michigan 27-24; Iowa lost to Northwestern 21-20.

Maryland at Penn State

  • GAMETIME: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • RECORDS: Maryland (1-1); Penn State (0-2)
  • LAST WEEK: Maryland beat Minnesota 45-44 in OT; Penn State lost to Ohio State 38-25.

Minnesota at Illinois

  • GAMETIME: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • RECORDS: Minnesota (0-2); Illinois (0-2)
  • LAST WEEK: Minnesota lost to Maryland 45-44 in OT; Illinois lost to Purdue 31-24.

Purdue at Wisconsin

  • GAMETIME: CANCELED
  • TV: ABC
  • RECORDS: Purdue (2-0); Wisconsin (1-0)
  • LAST WEEK: Purdue beat Illinois 31-24; Wisconsin did not play.
