How to Watch Indiana's Game vs. Penn State on Saturday

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With no fans being allowed in the stands during this truncated Big Ten football season, the only way to watch is on television. And since the conference has multiple television partners, it's easy to get confused when it comes time to find the game on your TV dial

We're always here to help, of course, so here's what you need to know about Indiana's game with Penn State. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

When games wind up  there, viewers often get confused because this is NOT the regular Fox channel, and it's not Fox News. It's their secondary sports channel.

Here's where you can find it in the metro Indianapolis TV market:

  • Comcast/XFinity: Channel 1208
  • DirecTV: Channel 218
  • AT&T U-Verse; Channel 1652 
  • Dish Network: Channel 150

It's always a good idea to find the game early in the day and record it, so you don't have any surprises later because cable lineups are different in each community. And be prepared. There is a Noon ET game on Fox Sports 1 that might run late. It's Kansas vs. Kansas State.

Here's the remainder of the Big Ten schedule on Saturday, along with their TV information (Wisconsin and Illinois played Friday night):

  • Nebraska at Ohio State, Noon ET (TV: FOX)
  • Rutgers at Michigan State, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network
  • Iowa at Purdue, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ABC)
  • Maryland at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

And if you're thinking ahead to Week 2 action in the Big Ten, here's that schedule with TV information:

  • Minnesota at Maryland, 7:30 p.m. ET Friday (TV: ESPN). 
  • Purdue at Illinois, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Michigan State at Michigan, Noon ET (TV: FOX)
  • Indiana at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
  • Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1)
  • Ohio State at Penn State, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
Football

