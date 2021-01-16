How to Watch the Ravens' Playoff Game with the Bills Saturday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Two oft-discussed quarterbacks in the 2018 NFL Draft and now nearing the top of their profession, and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Buffalo's Josh Allen go head-to-head today in the AFC playoffs.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are part of the 2018 NFL Draft class, so the comparisons will always be made, especially come playoff time. The two emerging stars get together in the postseason on Saturday night for the first time.

Both got their first playoff wins a week ago, and now they are looking for a second win, and a berth in next week's AFC Championship Game.

Here's how to watch the Baltimore Ravens' game with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

WHAT: NFL divisional round game between the No. 5-seed Baltimore Ravens and No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills in the AFC playoffs.

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET

Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo is favored by 2.5 points on Saturday morning, according to the DraftKings.com gambling website. The over/under is at 49.5.

NBC

NBCSports.com

Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (color commentary)

Baltimore Ravens (12-5, 7-2 on the road this season); Buffalo (12-5, 6-3 at home this season)

The Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in Nashville in the wild-card round. The Bill beat the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 last Saturday for their first playoff victory in 25 years.

Baltimore leads the series 6-3.

The two teams last played on Dec. 8, 2019 in Orchard Park, with the Ravens winning 24-17. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for only 145 yards, but he had three touchdown passes.

The two teams last played on Dec. 8, 2019 in Orchard Park, with the Ravens winning 24-17. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for only 145 yards, but he had three touchdown passes. COACHES: The Ravens are coached by John Harbaugh, who is in his 13th season as head coach in Baltimore. He is 129-79 in the regular season and 11-7 in the playoffs, including a win in Super Bowl 47 in 2013, where he beat his brother, Jim Harbaugh, and the San Francisco 49ers. Buffalo is coached by Sean McDermott, who is in his fourth year with the Bills and has made the playoffs three times. He lost first-round playoff games to Jacksonville (2017) and Houston (2019) thus far, so finally getting that first playoff last week was a huge relief

Key Matchup

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is having an MVP-caliber season, throwing for a franchise-record 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns, along with 10 interceptions. He also ran for 421 yards with eight scores. Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale has been watching film all week to come up with ways to contain Allen.

The Ravens sacked Allen six times in their last meeting in 2019, but they'll be challenged to repeat that performance, especially with Daboll's adjustments. The Ravens lead the NFL with a 45.4 blitz percentage, including the playoffs, according to Next Gen Stats.

Allen thrived under pressure and threw 15 touchdowns with two interceptions against the blitz this season. Martindale and Daboll will be trying to outsmart one another throughout the game. Look for Martindale to try and stymie Allen with a zone defense. Allen had a 52.5 rating against the zone with an extra defensive back this past season, according to research by CBS.