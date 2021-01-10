How to Watch NFL Playoff Game Between Bears  and Saints; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

The New Orleans Saints are as healthy as they've been all year, and they look to start a Super Bowl run on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Drew Brees says he feels good, and he's got weapon Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas dressed as ready to go as the New Orleans Saints begin their postseason journey at home against the Chicago Bears.

The Bears were just 8-8 this season, but benefited from the NFL expanding the playoffs this year to seven teams in each conference. The Bears lost to Green Bay in the final week, but still got into the postseason field when Arizona lost.

The two teams met earlier this year, with the Saints winning in overtime.

Here's how to watch the Chicago Bears' game with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday:

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints