How to Watch NFL Playoff Game Between Bears and Saints; Gametime, TV, Point Spread
The New Orleans Saints are as healthy as they've been all year, and they look to start a Super Bowl run on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Drew Brees says he feels good, and he's got weapon Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas dressed as ready to go as the New Orleans Saints begin their postseason journey at home against the Chicago Bears.
The Bears were just 8-8 this season, but benefited from the NFL expanding the playoffs this year to seven teams in each conference. The Bears lost to Green Bay in the final week, but still got into the postseason field when Arizona lost.
The two teams met earlier this year, with the Saints winning in overtime.
Here's how to watch the Chicago Bears' game with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday:
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
- WHAT: NFL wild-card game between the No. 7-seed Chicago Bears and No. 2-seed New Orleans Saints in the NFC playoffs.
- WHEN: Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La.
- POINT SPREAD: New Orleans is favored by 10.5 points on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m., according to the DraftKings.com gambling website. The over/under is at 48
- TV: CBS
- Stream: CBS.com/all-access
- TV Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color commentary)
- RECORDS: Chicago Bears (8-8, 5-3) on the road this season); New Orleans Saints (12-4, 6-2 at home this season)
- LAST GAME: The Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers 35-16. The Saints beat the Carolina Panthers 33-7 to clinch the NFC South and the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
- ALL-TIME SERIES: New Orleans leads the series 17-15 and has won six games in a row in the series.
- LAST MEETING: New Orleans won 26-23 in overtime in November.