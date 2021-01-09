How to Watch NFL Playoff Game Between Rams and Seahawks; Gametime, TV and Point Spread

The Seattle Seahawks may have won the NFC West, but they know that the rival Los Angeles Rams have their number. They meet for the third time this season in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday.

SEATTLE -- The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are NFC West neighbors, and they don't like each other much. Their regular-seasons games are played with a lot of intensity, and things are sure to get ratcheted up a notch on Saturday when the meet in a wild-card playoff game.

The teams split their two games this season, but it was the Seahawks who won the NFC West and gets to host Saturday's game.

Here's how to watch the Los Angeles Rams' game with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

WHAT: NFL wild-card game between the No. 6-seed Los Angeles Rams and the No. 3-seed Seattle Seahawks in the NFC playoffs.

NFL wild-card game between the No. 6-seed Los Angeles Rams and the No. 3-seed Seattle Seahawks in the NFC playoffs. WHEN: Saturday, 4:40 p.m. ET

Saturday, 4:40 p.m. ET WHERE: Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash. POINT SPREAD: Seattle is favored by 3 points on Saturday morning, according to the DraftKings.com gambling website. The over/under is at 42.

Seattle is favored by 3 points on Saturday morning, according to the DraftKings.com gambling website. The over/under is at 42. TV: FOX

FOX Stream: FOXSports.com

FOXSports.com TV Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color commentary)

Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color commentary) RECORDS: Los Angeles Rams (10-6, 4-4 on the road this season); Seattle (12-4, 7-1 at home this season)

Los Angeles Rams (10-6, 4-4 on the road this season); Seattle (12-4, 7-1 at home this season) LAST GAME: The Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals 18-7 to earn a playoff spot. Seattle beat San Francisco 26-23 to clinch the NFC West.

The Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals 18-7 to earn a playoff spot. Seattle beat San Francisco 26-23 to clinch the NFC West. ALL-TIME SERIES: Seattle leads the series 25-21.

Seattle leads the series 25-21. LAST MEETING: Being NFC West foes, the two teams met twice this season. The Rams won 23-16 in November and the Seahawks won the rematch in Seattle 20-9 on Dec. 27.

Being NFC West foes, the two teams met twice this season. The Rams won 23-16 in November and the Seahawks won the rematch in Seattle 20-9 on Dec. 27. COACHES: The Rams are coached by Sean McVey, who's in his fourth year with team and is making his third playoff appearance. He's 43-21 overall and 2-2 in the playoffs, including losing the 2019 Super Bowl to the New England Patriots. Pete Carroll is in his 15th season as an NFL coach, and his 11th with the Seahawks. He's 145-94-1 overall and has a 10-7 playoff record with the Seahawks, including winning the Super Bowl in 2014. This is his ninth playoff appearance in 11 years in Seattle.

Here are three things to look for in the Rams-Seahawks game

1. What's up with Jared Goff?

The Los Angeles Rams are saying Jared Goff will be a game-time decision at quarterback and he tries to recover from a thumb injury on his throwing hand. If he can't go, John Wolford will get the call. Goff missed the final game of the regular season after surgery, and Wolford was 22-for-38 for 231 yards in getting his first career win over the Cardinals to secure a playoff spot.

“I’m just continuing to feel good, get better and continue to heal this thumb and making sure it’s ready to go,” Goff said. "I’m in the mindset that if I have to play at any point, I’m ready to play. It’s continuing to progress well.”

2. Seahawks can rely on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but there have been times this year where the Seahawks have struggled to score. They're hoping to break out of that in the playoffs.

"We always want to do better and do more," Carroll said on Tuesday. "We have played some games kind of the way we wanted to play them, and that wasn't to just try to stretch the field with the throwing game; we wanted to win the game and take care of the football and make sure we were in control of the rhythm of the game as a team, and I thought we got that done.

"But we would like to get our explosive plays back up, that's been a little bit different for us. We've got to look for our opportunities, but we don't want to force those. We want to take them as they come to us and make sure we're executing really well."

3. Familiarity breeds contempt among division foes

The Rams and Seahawks don't like each other much, that's for sure. And now here they are again, playing for the third time in seven weeks.

“We play them twice a year,” All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald said. “We won the first game and they got the best of us the second game, so now this one is more like the tiebreaker. They got the division, and they were happy about that. And now they have to see us again a third time.

“When you’re playing a team that you see twice a year, you’ve kind of got a feel for each other. They know what you’re going to do, we know what they are going to do. It’s pretty much man on man, and the best team should win. So there’s no better way than that to start it off.”

Related stories on the NFL playoffs