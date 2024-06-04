Indiana Adding More Premium Suites to Memorial Stadium for 2024 Football Season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana on Tuesday announced it is building eight premium suites on the Sample Terrace, located in the south end of Memorial Stadium and overlooking the south end zone.
Each of the new Sample Terrace suites cost $25,000 for the season and include 16 game tickets and four parking passes to each of Indiana's eight home games in 2024.
Per an Indiana release, "in both areas, suites include spacious, sectional furniture seating; a mounted large screen television on the suite’s awning; a drink rail with seating facing the field; and high barstool seats to provide additional seating space. Other special amenities include an all-you-can-eat hospitality buffet and a personal suite attendant. Domestic and craft beer, wine, and premium bar service is also available for purchase."
"We expected a great response from our fans last year when we introduced the premium, field-level suites, but it was even bigger and better than we had anticipated,” said Scott Dolson, IU Vice President and Director of Athletics. “Fans loved the unique view that these suites offered, coupled with the exemplary service and experience that REVELxp provides its guests. We’re excited to expand this opportunity to more fans for 2024.”
This news adds to the growing list of Indiana football-related renovations, including new turf at the indoor practice facility Mellencamp Pavilion and upgrades to the football-only weight room at Memorial Stadium. Indiana in 2023 built nine premium field-level suites in the south end zone.
The premium suite experience comes courtesy of Indiana Athletics' partnership with REVELxp Elite Fan Experiences, and food will be provided by Indiana Athletics patner Levy Restaurants.
Contact Chris Minderman at 812-855-2423 or cminderm@indiana.edu to secure a Sample Terrace suite.