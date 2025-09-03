Indiana Slides in AP Top 25: Why the Hoosiers Dropped Despite the Easy Win
Indiana started the season ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 rankings, but after struggling to put Old Dominion away on Saturday, it fell to No. 23 in Tuesday's most recent AP Top 25 poll.
The 27-14 opener against the Monarchs was fine, but the Hoosiers dropped mostly because Florida State entered the top 25 at 14 after its win over Alabama, and Iowa State moved from 22 to 16 after opening with two wins, including the victory over Kansas State.
Despite winning back-to-back season openers for the first time since 2019 and 2020, Indiana, for the most part, struggled to turn yards into points early on. The Monarchs scored a touchdown on their opening drive and kept even with Indiana after the first quarter.
Indiana scored 27 unanswered points before allowing a garbage-time long run for a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining, but the offense could still use a little tuning.
And while the Hoosiers' defense kept the ODU offense in check for the majority of the game, Indiana's offensive struggles to close out drives with scores were a slight problem - but that's what Week 1 against Old Dominion is for.
Indiana turned the ball over on downs on its first offensive possession and fumbled on its second series before scoring its first offensive touchdown with less than four minutes remaining in the first half.
The offense was better in the second half, but far from dominant, scoring a touchdown to open the second half, followed by a field goal on its next offensive series. But the O failed to score after that.
IU had no problems moving the ball with over 500 yards of total offense, but it turned the ball over on downs twice and fumbled once. Again, that's what tune-up games are for.
On a positive note, the special teams looks solid, coming up with the team's first points of the season on a 91-yard punt return touchdown from Jonathan Brady, And outside of the first defensive series, IU's defense kept ODU's offense in check for the most part.
The Indiana defense picked off Monarchs quarterback Colton Joseph three times and held him to just 96 passing yards. But despite winning without too much drama, it wasn't always smooth.
The Indiana offense should perform much better next week against Kennesaw State. The Big Ten season opens conference play on September 20th against No. 11 Illinois.
We're getting a little ahead of ourselves, but you can't blame head coach Curt Cignetti for not being overly excited after Saturday's victory.
There's still a lot of football to be played. Watch out for the offense to look far better this week.