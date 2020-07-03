HoosiersNow
Indiana Enters Second Phase of Athletes' Workouts, Others Returning to Campus

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Continuing to progress to a more normal routine for its student-athletes, Indiana entered into the second phase of its restart plan this week, expanding opportunities for the players already on campus, and inviting the next wave to return.

The first phase started on June 3, and a batch of football players were the first to return the following week after testing. A second wave came back June 20, as did men's and women's basketball players. All workouts thus far are voluntary.

In the second phase, those athletes will have expanded access to facilities —  accompanied by cleaning protocols for those facilities; an increase in the number of participants who can work out in a space at one time; the ability of football players to use footballs with other members within physical distancing guidelines; and “Grab and Go” food service will now be available at the Tobias Nutrition Center.

“We are receiving guidance and protocols from the best doctors as we continue returning groups of our students to campus,” said IU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. “Throughout this process, we have kept — and will continue to keep — the health and safety of our students, coaches and staff as our top priority.”

As many as 16 players can be in Assembly Hall at a time, and 10 players can work out in the Cook Hall weight room at once. Football activities have been expanded, as well. (Complete list below.)

Last week, university officials announced that 187 athletes, coaches and staff members had been tested for the COVID-19 virus, and all tests were negative. That group continues to adhere to a number of protocols now that they have returned, including daily medical checks and agreeing to abide by a series of CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, and, when deemed necessary by IU Athletics' Chief Medical Officer, COVID-19 testing.

Athletes from other fall sports will return soon, as well, and will follow the same pre-participation protocols as the initial groups. These subsequent groups include students who participate in fall sports, and they will return for voluntary workouts on the following timeline:

  • Women's Soccer – July 6
  • Volleyball – July 8
  • Men's Soccer – July 13
  • Field Hockey – July 15
  • Cross Country – August 18

In accordance with the NCAA guidelines, all workouts will be strictly voluntary and IU Athletics will emphasize the voluntary nature of the workouts to its students. The voluntary workouts will be conducted in accordance with detailed safety protocols governing the workouts themselves as well as the pre- and post-workout procedures. 

These safety protocols include elements being used by other Big Ten institutions as well as the NFL, NBA and U.S. Olympic Committee. These protocols include a daily medical check for students; social distancing and facemask guidelines for students and staff; guidance on group size and composition; facility capacity limitations; directives regarding equipment usage and cleaning; and directives on facility cleaning.

Here are the latest restrictions:

Screenshot 2020-07-03 11.27.24

