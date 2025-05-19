Indiana Athletics Releases Another Video Teasing Mystery Reveal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Four days after releasing a video featuring the existence of … something? Indiana athletics was at it again on Monday.
A new video dropped on Indiana’s official athletics social media channels once again teasing the reveal of a mystery future possible addition to the athletic department and/or Indiana’s athletic branding.
The latest video, which takes place outside Dunn’s Woods on the original Woodland Campus at Indiana, features former women’s basketball player Sydney Parrish and Senior Director of Athletics For Strategic Communications Jeremy Gray.
Parrish is portrayed seeing something in the Woods and she takes a video of it, which is later shown as a tribute of sorts to the famous Bigfoot video shot in the 1970s.
She shows the photo to a skeptical Indiana University policeman and then leads him to the edge of Dunn's Woods where there are large tracks left on the ground.
The policeman heads to the Biology Department to track down an “expert”. Dr. Yeagley Montgomery McCracken, zoologist, played by Gray, with a name obviously inspired by legendary Indiana coaches Jerry Yeagley, Robert Montgomery Knight and Branch McCracken. He is shown the video and the animal tracks.
“I’ve been studying species from around the globe for 45 years, but I’ve never seen a bovine this large,” said the zoologist in an attempted mid-Atlantic accent.
After warning Parrish and company not to go into the Woods and exclaiming how “rich” they would get from “the discovery of a lifetime” the video ends with “to be continued”.
This video once again teases the possibility of a mascot and the fact that the former bison mascot of the late 1960s could be revived. Much as Thursday's video did.
Rumors have been going around that Indiana might introduce a mascot for the 2025-26 season. Most of the rumors have suggested that the bison mascot Indiana used in the late 1960s could be revived.
Indiana athletics has done nothing to tamp down the possibility and these videos just feed the speculation. When Indiana revealed its football schedule on its social media page in December, bison iconography was used to highlight some of the matchups. The IU Student Government has also voted in favor of a "Bring Back The Bison Act of 2024".
When will Indiana reveal the mystery? The next major Indiana public event is the annual Indiana University and Hoosiers Connect fundraiser at Huber’s Winery on May 28, so perhaps by then, it will be revealed.
Or perhaps not. Until then, the videos will have to suffice.
Related stories on Indiana athletics
- TODD'S TAKE ON MASCOTS: An Indiana mascot would be fun and a bison works just fine. Todd Golden doesn't understand what the objection to a mascot is based on. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA HEADS TO BIG TEN BASEBALL TOURNAMENT: Indiana is headed to a bigger Big Ten baseball tournament that has a new format. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA ALUMS DO BATTLE IN NBA EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Thomas Bryant and OG Anunoby were once Indiana Hoosiers teammates. Now they can compete against each other in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. CLICK HERE.