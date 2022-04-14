Indiana Comes in at No. 66 in ESPN's 2022 College Football Power Index, 11th in Big Ten

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Coming off a disappointing 2-10 season, Indiana football came in at No. 66 in ESPN's 2022 College Football Power Index, which was 11th among all Big Ten Programs ahead of the upcoming season.

Out of all 14 schools in the conference, five were ranked in the top 25, topped by Ohio State at No. 2, followed by Michigan (No. 7), Penn State (No. 12), Michigan State (No. 16) and Wisconsin (No. 21).

The Hoosiers are projected for 4.3 wins and 7.7 losses during the 2022 season. The team was given an 18.4% chance of reaching six wins on the year and a 0.0% chance to win the Big Ten East.

Last season, Indiana debuted on the 2021 ESPN College Football Power Index as the No. 25 team in the country. The Hoosiers entered their season opener at No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll before falling 34-6 against Iowa on the road.

Indiana was winless in Big Ten play for the first time since the 2011 season. The team opens the 2022 football season at home against Illinois on Friday, Sept. 2, inside Memorial Stadium.

Here's where every Big Ten team landed in ESPN's 2022 College FPI:

Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 2)

Michigan Wolverines (No. 7)

Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 12)

Michigan State Spartans (No. 16)

Wisconsin Badgers (No. 21)

Nebraska Cornhuskers (No. 35)

Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 38)

Minnesota Golden Gophers (No. 40)

Maryland Terrapins (No. 43)

Purdue Boilermakers (No. 44)

Indiana Hoosiers (No. 66)

Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 73)

Northwestern Wildcats (No. 82)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (No. 83)