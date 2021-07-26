Indiana Cornerback Tiawan Mullen Named to 2021 Jim Thorpe Award Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen was named to the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award watch list, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association announced Monday.
The Jim Thorpe Award is awarded annually to the nation's top defensive back. Last season, Trevon Moehrig from TCU was honored with the the award.
During the 2020 season, Mullen recorded 38 tackles, including 27 solo stops, while adding 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. He also registered three interceptions, one forced fumble and four pass breakups.
Standing at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Mullen led all defensive backs in the Big Ten in sacks and tackles for loss.
His contributions to the Indiana defense helped him garner first-team All-American Honors by the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele. He also earned recognition as a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media.
Mullen was named Indiana's Most Outstanding Defensive Player after the 2020 season.
Related Stories
- TOM ALLEN TALKS AT BIG TEN MEDIA DAY: Indiana head coach Tom Allen believes this is the deepest team he's had since being at Indiana, and he thinks the Hoosiers are ready to contend for a Big Ten title. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN COACHES EXCITED FOR NIL: Name, image and likeness was a constant topic at the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Many of the conference's coaches expressed their eagerness to support their student-athletes as they pursue various opportunities. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN NAMES BARRY ALVAREZ SPECIAL ADVISOR FOR FOOTBALL: Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced Thursday that former Wisconsin athletic Director Barry Alvarez was named Special Advisor for Football. He spent 32 seasons with the Badgers before leaving the university in June. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN ANNOUNCES GEORGE AND VIOLA TALIAFERRO FELLOWSHIP: George Taliaferro was a pioneer for diversity and inclusion as a player at Indiana University. he was the first Black player to be drafted to the NFL, and the Big Ten honored his family's legacy with the creation of the George and Viola Taliaferro Fellowship. CLICK HERE