Indiana Cornerback Tiawan Mullen Named to 2021 Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen was recognized on the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award watch list. He posted 38 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions last season.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen was named to the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award watch list, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association announced Monday. 

The Jim Thorpe Award is awarded annually to the nation's top defensive back. Last season, Trevon Moehrig from TCU was honored with the the award. 

During the 2020 season, Mullen recorded 38 tackles, including 27 solo stops, while adding 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. He also registered three interceptions, one forced fumble and four pass breakups.

Standing at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Mullen led all defensive backs in the Big Ten in sacks and tackles for loss.

His contributions to the Indiana defense helped him garner first-team All-American Honors by the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele. He also earned recognition as a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media.

Mullen was named Indiana's Most Outstanding Defensive Player after the 2020 season. 

