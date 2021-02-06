Indiana Defensive Back Jaylin Williams Arrested on OWI Charges

Jaylin Williams, a junior cornerback from Memphis, Tenn., and one of the key pieces in Indiana's defense, was arrested early Saturday on alcohol-related charges.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana cornerback Jaylin Williams was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and OWI endangerment early Saturday morning.

According to the police report, the arrest took place at 17th Street and Dunn Street in Bloomington at 1:33 a.m. ET. He had a blood alcohol content greater than .08 and less than .15. Williams is 20 years old.

Indiana athletics provided a statement to Sports Illustrated Indiana: "Indiana University Athletics and the IU football program are aware of the arrest of Jaylin Williams. IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants."

Williams, a junior from Memphis, Tenn., is an important piece to Indiana's secondary. In 2020, he finished the season 30 tackles, four interceptions, one pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.

He began the season with interceptions in three straight games. Williams was named to the second team All-Big Ten team by both the coaches and the media. Along with fellow cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Reece Taylor, the Hoosiers had one of the best secondaries in the country.

His "one word" for the 2021 season is "build." Indiana coach Tom Allen has players choose one word to base their season around, and Williams tweeted on Jan. 29, "My #oneword for 2021 will be BUILD #LEO. “If what you did YESTERDAY seems big, you haven’t done anything TODAY.” - Lou Holtz"

Indiana's 2020 season ended on Jan. 2, 2021 with an Outback Bowl loss to Ole Miss in Tampa, Fla. Throughout the season and the practices leading up to it, the players were being tested for COVID-19 every day and weren't allowed to venture out beyond their apartments and football facilities.

In a late September story, he said that he was totally focused on football during the height of the pandemic.

"I got all I need right now," Williams said. "Just focused on the season, so just the stadium and back, that's all I'm worried about."

Spring practice doesn't begin until March. This story will be updated as events develop.

