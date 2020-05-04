HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Former Hoosier Doug Crusan Remembers Greatness of Don Shula, Who Passed Away Monday

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Don Shula will always be remembered for his perfect season, when he coached the Miami Dolphins to a 17-0 record and a Super Bowl title in 1972.

But former Indiana star Doug Crusan, a starting offensive tackle on that unbeaten team, thinks of Shula as the perfect man and coach, as well.

Shula passed away Monday at his home in South Florida. He was 90 years old.

"He was an unbelievable coach and an even better person,'' said Crusan, who lives in Fishers, Ind., with his wife, Dianne. "Looking back, it was really nice that all of us from that 1972 team were able to be with him in December when the NFL honored us as being the best team in the 100 years of the league. 

"He was still really sharp, and he knew all of us by name, with nobody even prompting him, It's just so sad, a few months later, that he's gone. I'm really glad we had that one last party together with him. He's been a wonderful man, and a wonderful friend, for a lot of years.

Crusan said he has seen Shula fairly regularly through the years since he played for him in Miami from 1968 to 1974. He was drafted in the first round by the Dolphins in 1968, a year after being a staple on Indiana's 1967 Rose Bowl team. 

"We always have reunions for that undefeated team every five years, and we are still a very close-knit group, that entire team,'' Crusan said. "This was a bonus in December, too, with the 100-year anniversary of the league, that we were able to get together one more time. I can't tell you how much fun we all have when we get together. We're all still telling the same stories a billion times over now.''

The Toast
Don Shula (front row, center) and players from his 1972 undefeated Miami Dolphins team raise a glass to toast their success during a 40th anniversary party at Shula's house on Dec. 13, 2012. (Photo courtesy of Doug Crusan)

Crusan joked that he always worried about the dates of his reunions with the 1972 Dolphins, because the 1967 Rose Bowl celebrations in Bloomington are always the same year. Crusan was a captain on that Indiana Rose Bowl team, considered the best in IU history.

"I've been very lucky that the reunions have never once fallen on the same weekend,'' he said. "Those are two monumental celebrations in my career and I couldn't imagine having to choose between the two. I always sweat it out until I get the dates. Thankfully, I've never missed a single one.''

Shula is the winningest coach in NFL history. He coached the Dolphins from 1970 through 1995 and ended his legendary career with a 347-173-6 record. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997. He coached the Baltimore Colts for seven years prior to that. 

Shula took Crusan and the Dolphins to three straight Super Bowls, losing Super Bowl XI before winning Super Bowls the next two years.

"Those two years, we were a combined 32-2 and we felt like we'd never lose,'' Crusan said. "Coach Shula was a master at what he did. He was all about preparation and repeating things over and over to get it right. And by the time the game rolled around, things were just automatic. We just didn't make mistakes.''

Crusan also gives Shula plenty of praise for knowing how to handle players and adjusting his methods to fit the skills of his roster.

"We had some characters on that team, but he allowed us to be individuals,'' he said. "It was his environment, and he controlled it, but he also knew how to do that. 

"And he adapted really well to what he had to work with, too. When I was there, we were a running team with (Jim) Kiick and (Mercury) Morris, and no one could stop us. But then, a few years later after they drafted Dan Marino, the Dolphins became a passing team, and they were the best in the league at that, too. That was the genius of Coach Shula.''

Shula is one of only six coaches in NFL history to have coached the same team for 20 or more consecutive seasons. He also worked in the Dolphins' front office after he retired and also had a very successful chain of restaurants. Crusan used to eat at his Shula's Steakhouse in Indianapolis all the  time, and still cherishes a picture that he has from there with him and Shula.

"Every minute I ever got to spend with him was something special,'' Crusan said. 

Crusan is healthy and enjoying life in Fishers. He will turn 74  in July.

"I'm healthy and doing great. I've lost some weight, which I needed to do, and I feel good,'' he said. "I've done all that concussion testing and CTE stuff, too, and that all turned out great, so life is good.''

VIDEO: Remembering the greatness of Don Shula

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Extends Ban on Organized Team Activities to June 1

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that the ban on events taking place on their 14 campuses has been extended another month to June 1. That means all season preparations, recruiting and workouts will still have to be done remotely.

Tom Brew

Point Guard Debate: Who Was Better, Isiah Thomas or Stephen Curry?

With no games going on, we need things to debate and this is a good one between former Indiana great Isiah Thomas and Stephen Curry. Who's been the best point guard in NBA history?

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Reason For Optimism for Football in the Fall as Indiana Starts to Re-Open

Indiana's governor and IU's president have scenarios in place for normalcy to return to Bloomington in the fall, and if it does, that might mean football in the fall as well.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Damezi Anderson Finds New Home, Commits to Loyola

Indiana sophomore Damezi Anderson found a new home quickly, announcing that he is transferring to Loyola just a week after leaving Bloomington.

Tom Brew

Trayce Jackson-Davis Ranked No. 2 on Sports Illustrated List of Top Returning Players

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana's standout freshman who led the team in scoring and rebounding in 2020, is one of the top returning players according to an SI national ranking.

Tom Brew

Rod Thorn: No Conspiracy For Isiah Thomas Not Making 'Dream Team'

Rod Thorn was part of the 1992 "Dream Team'' selection committee, and he said Wednesday that Michael Jordan had nothing to do with Indiana legend Isiah Thomas being left off the team.

Tom Brew

NCAA Prepares to Go Forward With Name, Image and Likeness Legislation

The NCAA no longer is fighting over the rights of players to earn money off of their name, image and likeness, and some sort of legislation could be in place by the 2021-22 school year.

Tom Brew

List of Big Ten Early Entrants into 2020 NBA Draft

With players looking to get feedback from NBA executives and scout, 15 Big Ten players applied for early entry to the 2020 NBA Draft.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Justin Smith Enters His Name in NBA Draft Process

Justin Smith was Indiana's second-leading scorer and rebounder in 2020, and has entered him name into the NBA Draft process. He has until June 3 to withdraw.

Tom Brew

Last Dance: Why Isiah Thomas Gets It Wrong, Except For One Thing

Former Indiana legend Isiah Thomas is still embroiled in a war of words with Michael Jordan, even nearly 30 years later. He's also wrong in this fight.

Tom Brew