Indiana Football's AJ Barner and Jaylin Williams Preview Michigan Game on Hoosier Roundtable Podcast

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's already Episode 6 of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast launching Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Indiana tight end AJ Barner and Jaylin Williams preview the Michigan homecoming matchup and also break down the Hoosiers' loss to Nebraska.

Two seasons ago, the Hoosiers defeated the Wolverines 38-21 at Memorial Stadium. Barner and Williams recalled what it was like and talk about the best plays in that game.

Fast forward, and Michigan now has a shiny No. 4 ranking and is undefeated at 5-0. Williams said in the podcast how much the Wolverines like to run the ball. Running back Blake Corum, who wears No. 2, has rushed for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson makes a catch against Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams during the second half of Michigan's 29-7 win on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Michigan Stadium. © Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Williams and Barner also break down Indiana's 35-21 road game loss to Nebraska this past Saturday. Williams attributes the loss to digging holes early while Barner said the Hoosiers played better in the second half and haven't played four true quarters of football this season.

Barner also highlights the talent of true freshman running back Jaylin Lucas, who rushed for 39 yards in the Nebraska game. Head coach Tom Allen said this week the goal is to get Lucas the ball, since he has proved what he can do with it.

Indiana's Jaylin Lucas (12) runs after the catch during the Indiana versus Western Kentucky football game at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the full episode, join Hoosiers Now publisher and host Tom Brew, Williams and Barner on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The full episode will be published afterwards on HoosiersNow.com.

Note: Most episodes are published on Tuesday's at 7 p.m. ET. Wednesday's Episode 6 is an exception.