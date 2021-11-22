Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Big Ten Point Spreads: Indiana Huge Underdog Against Purdue; Surprising Ohio State Line
    Publish date:

    Big Ten Point Spreads: Indiana Huge Underdog Against Purdue; Surprising Ohio State Line

    It's the final week of the Big Ten football season, with many of the league's best rivalries on the schedule in Week 13. There are several surprising point spreads on Monday's opening lines.
    Author:

    It's the final week of the Big Ten football season, with many of the league's best rivalries on the schedule in Week 13. There are several surprising point spreads on Monday's opening lines.

    Indiana's offense has hit the skids and the Hoosiers are stuck in an ugly seven-game losing streak right now as they head into the season finale against Purdue.

    And the Hoosiers are huge underdogs in the Old Oaken Bucket game on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. According to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, Purdue is a massive 15-point favorite on the opening line on Monday morning. The over/under is set at 50.

    Indiana is 2-9 on the season, and 0-8 in the Big Ten after losing to Minnesota 35-14 last Saturday. Purdue is 7-4 and 5-3 in the league after beating Northwestern 32-14 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

    Indiana and Purdue didn't play a :year ago when both teams were wiped out by a COVID-19 breakout and the game had to be cancelled, even after trying for two straight weeks to play it. Indiana won in 2019, and currently retains possession of the Old Oaken Bucket.

    Here are the point spreads for all Big Ten games in Week 13, the last one of the regular season 

    Read More

    Friday: Iowa at Nebraska

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-1 in the Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 1-7 in Big Ten), 1:30 p.m.  ET on Friday, Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Nebraska is a 3.5-point favorite over Iowa as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 50. CLICK HERE

    Ohio State at Michigan

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 in Big Ten) at No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 7-1 in the Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. 
    • TV: FOX
    • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 63.5. CLICK HERE

    Maryland at Rutgers

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Maryland Terrapins (5-6, 2-6 in Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 2-6 in the Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Maryland is a 2-point favorite over Rutgers as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 53. CLICK HERE

    Penn State at Michigan State

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Penn State Nittany Lions (7-4, 4-4 in Big Ten) at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 6-2 in the Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
    • TV: ABC
    • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Michigan State is a 1-point favorite over Michigan as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 52. CLICK HERE

    Northwestern at Illinois

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 1-7 in Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-7, 3-5 in the Big Ten), 3:30 ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Illinois is a 6.5-point favorite over Northwestern as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 42.5. CLICK HERE

    Indiana at Purdue

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-8 in Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 5-3 in the Big Ten), 3:30 ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
    • TV: FOX Sports 1
    • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Purdue is a 15-point favorite over Indiana as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 50. CLICK HERE

    Wisconsin at Minnesota

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 6-2 in Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 5-3 in the Big Ten), 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
    • TV: FOX
    • SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 6.5-point favorite over Minnesota as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 39. CLICK HERE

    PurdueDavidBellOhioState
    Football

    Big Ten Point Spreads: Indiana Huge Underdog Against Purdue; Surprising Ohio State Line

    15 seconds ago
    IndianaParkerStewartLouisiana
    Basketball

    Parker Stewart Gets Hot Hand in Indiana's Blowout Win over Louisiana

    7 hours ago
    IndianaGeneric
    Basketball

    How to Watch Indiana's Game With Louisiana On Sunday Night; Gametime, TV, Nuggets

    13 hours ago
    B747326F-4C24-41C8-8406-ABF34F1C2225
    Basketball

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game Against Louisiana In Real Time

    11 hours ago
    Quarterback Grant Gremel hands the ball off to Charlie Spegal.
    Football

    Indiana Backup Quarterback Grant Gremel Enters Conversation as Potential Starter

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_15708691
    Basketball

    Indiana Hoosiers 2021-22 Men's Basketball Schedule

    20 hours ago
    LouisianaJordanBrownXavier
    Basketball

    Indiana Opens as 11.5-Point Favorite over Louisiana For Sunday's Game

    21 hours ago
    IndianaGrantGremelMinnesotaThrow
    Football

    My Two Cents: It Can't Hurt to Start Grant Gremel at Quarterback Against Purdue

    23 hours ago