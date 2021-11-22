Big Ten Point Spreads: Indiana Huge Underdog Against Purdue; Surprising Ohio State Line

Indiana's offense has hit the skids and the Hoosiers are stuck in an ugly seven-game losing streak right now as they head into the season finale against Purdue.

And the Hoosiers are huge underdogs in the Old Oaken Bucket game on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. According to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, Purdue is a massive 15-point favorite on the opening line on Monday morning. The over/under is set at 50.

Indiana is 2-9 on the season, and 0-8 in the Big Ten after losing to Minnesota 35-14 last Saturday. Purdue is 7-4 and 5-3 in the league after beating Northwestern 32-14 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Indiana and Purdue didn't play a :year ago when both teams were wiped out by a COVID-19 breakout and the game had to be cancelled, even after trying for two straight weeks to play it. Indiana won in 2019, and currently retains possession of the Old Oaken Bucket.

Here are the point spreads for all Big Ten games in Week 13, the last one of the regular season

Friday: Iowa at Nebraska

GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-1 in the Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 1-7 in Big Ten), 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-1 in the Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 1-7 in Big Ten), 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Nebraska is a 3.5-point favorite over Iowa as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 50. CLICK HERE

Ohio State at Michigan

GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 in Big Ten) at No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 7-1 in the Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 in Big Ten) at No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 7-1 in the Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. TV: FOX

FOX SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 63.5. CLICK HERE

Maryland at Rutgers

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Maryland Terrapins (5-6, 2-6 in Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 2-6 in the Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

Maryland Terrapins (5-6, 2-6 in Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 2-6 in the Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Maryland is a 2-point favorite over Rutgers as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 53. CLICK HERE

Penn State at Michigan State

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Penn State Nittany Lions (7-4, 4-4 in Big Ten) at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 6-2 in the Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-4, 4-4 in Big Ten) at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 6-2 in the Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. TV: ABC

ABC SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Michigan State is a 1-point favorite over Michigan as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 52. CLICK HERE

Northwestern at Illinois

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 1-7 in Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-7, 3-5 in the Big Ten), 3:30 ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 1-7 in Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-7, 3-5 in the Big Ten), 3:30 ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Illinois is a 6.5-point favorite over Northwestern as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 42.5. CLICK HERE

Indiana at Purdue

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-8 in Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 5-3 in the Big Ten), 3:30 ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-8 in Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 5-3 in the Big Ten), 3:30 ET on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Purdue is a 15-point favorite over Indiana as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 50. CLICK HERE

Wisconsin at Minnesota