Indiana Football Bowl Game History

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is going bowling again this season, thanks to an impressive 6-1 season that got them their finest bowl berth since their first, the Rose Bowl after the 1967 season.

Indiana's opponent will be determined on Sunday afternoon.

The Hoosiers have lost five bowl games in a row, and last year's defeat still hurts because they had Tennessee beaten but let them off the hook after a botched onsides kick.

Here's the complete list of previous Indiana bowl games.

Indiana bowl history