Indiana Football Coach Curt Cignetti Agrees To New Contract
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After leading Indiana to the best start in program history, coach Curt Cignetti agreed to a new contract, the school announced Saturday morning.
IU and Cignetti have agreed to terms on an eight-year contract with an average annual compensation of $8 million, plus an additional annual retention bonus of $1 million. Cignetti’s new contract runs through the 2032 season.
“I am beyond appreciative for the tremendous commitment, confidence, and support from President Pam Whitten and Athletic Director Scott Dolson. Manette and I love Bloomington and are grateful for how the IU community has embraced us,” Cignetti said in a release. “I look forward to leading this outstanding program and doing my part to continue the momentum for Hoosier football."
This is a significant step up from the contract Cignetti signed to become Indiana’s coach prior to the 2024 season. He was set to make $4 million, plus bonuses based on wins and awards, in 2024, as part of a contract that went through the 2029 season.
Cignetti’s new contract includes three additional years and nearly doubles in average annual compensation. Including the annual retention bonus, the $9 million per year figure would make Cignetti tied for the nation’s 10th highest paid college football coach and second highest in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State’s Ryan Day, according to USA Today.
“Since arriving on campus, Coach Cignetti has been the architect of one of college football’s greatest turnarounds and has shown the world that IU is also a football school,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “Coach Cignetti exemplifies IU's goal to win in all that we do. The success he has brought to Indiana football is shining a light on all that is amazing about Indiana University. We are excited that Coach Cignetti and his wonderful family will be a part of the Hoosier Nation for many years to come."
“After first meeting Coach Cignetti, we were very confident that he was the perfect fit for what we were trying to build with our football program,” IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said. “We were confident IU could become a winning program and we love what he’s building here. We love the student-athletes that he’s bringing here. We love how our fanbase has rallied around this team and made Memorial Stadium the place to be on Saturday afternoons. And now, we love the fact that he’s going to be doing all those things right here in Bloomington for a long, long time.”
The new contract was announced during a bye week in the midst of Indiana’s 10-0 season. With the Hoosiers’ 20-15 win over Michigan last Saturday, they secured the first 10-win season in program history. Indiana moved up to No. 5 in both the College Football Playoff rankings and the AP Top 25 Poll after defeating Michigan.
A Big Ten title and playoff berth is within reach as Indiana travels to No. 2 Ohio State for a noon ET kickoff on Nov. 23. The Hoosiers are 7-0 in Big Ten play, good for a first-place tie with No. 1 Oregon.
Cignetti’s hiring has led to immediate, record-breaking success, and his new contract shows Indiana’s increased commitment to sustaining it.