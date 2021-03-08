Indiana Football Coach Tom Allen Agrees to Restructured Deal Through 2027

Per the terms of the original contract signed in December of 2019, Allen will continue to have a year added to the back end of his deal each season the program qualifies for a postseason bowl game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana head coach Tom Allen has agreed to a restructured deal with Indiana University that will increase Allen's annual average compensation to $4.9 million through the 2027 season.

This is huge news for the program as it continues to build momentum toward the future with Allen at the helm.

This restructured deal was an agreement to an amendment to Allen's current seven-year contract. Per the terms of the original contract signed in December of 2019, Allen will continue to have a year added to the back end of his deal each season the program qualifies for a postseason bowl game.

Below is the full press release from Indiana football:

"Tom Allen has proven himself to be not only the right person for our student-athletes and our program, but one of the best football coaches in the country," said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. "The enthusiasm and outlook for our program is at an all-time high, and the future of Indiana Football is in great hands. I look forward to Tom leading our program for many years to come.

"I thank President McRobbie and the Board of Trustees for their support throughout this process, and I thank Tom for his commitment to building something very special in Bloomington. I could not be more excited about the future of Indiana Football."

In his first four seasons at the helm of the Hoosier program, Allen has enjoyed a level of success that has rarely been seen in program history. In 2020, he was named the American Football Coaches Association's National Coach of the Year as well as the Big Ten Coach of the Year after guiding the Hoosiers to a 6-1 record in the Big Ten and second-straight January bowl game berth. He became the program's first national coach of the year in 53 years, and its first Big Ten Coach of the Year in 33 years.

Among the highlights during the 2020 season was the program's first Top-10 national ranking in 51 years. IU spent six weeks inside the Top 10 in 2020 and climbed as high as No. 7. Those successes came on the heels of a breakthrough 2019 season that saw IU go 8-5 overall, post its first winning Big Ten season in 26 seasons, and earn its first Top-25 national ranking since 1994.

"I would like to thank Scott Dolson, President McRobbie and the Board of Trustees for their support and investment into our football program and our staff," Allen said. "I'm excited about what we are building here and how we are building it. Having said that, we have unfinished business that we will continue to chase after every single day. LEO!"

Tom Allen Accomplishments

Program-record 29 Academic All-Big Ten honorees in both 2018 and 2020, an 81 percent improvement compared to the year before Allen became head football coach

2020 American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year IU's first college football national coach of the year in 53 years (John Pont, 1967) and third all-time college football national coach of the year (Bo McMillin, 1945)

2020 Big Ten Football Coach of the Year (selected by both media and coaches) IU's first Big Ten Football Coach of the Year in 33 years (Bill Mallory, 1987) and just the third time an IU Football coach has won the honor (Bill Mallory, 1986)

Led IU to the 2020 Gator Bowl and the 2021 Outback Bowl, marking the first time in program history IU has played in consecutive January bowl games

IU Football finished the 2020 season ranked No. 12 in the final Associated Press Poll, its highest final ranking since 1967

Ranked in the Top 10 six times, the second-most in school history (9 weeks in 1945)

Collected its first Top-10 ranking since Sept. 22, 1969

No. 7 rating (Dec. 13, Dec. 20) was its best in the AP Poll since Nov. 27, 1967 (No. 4)

Finished the year ranked for a program record 10-consecutive weeks

Three Top-25 victories tied for the third-most in the country and matched the school record (1945)

Defeated Michigan for the first time in 33 years, Wisconsin for the first time in 18 years, won at Michigan State for the first time in 19 years, and defeated Penn State for the second time in school history

Combined 14-7 overall and 11-5 in league play since the start of the 2019 campaign

IU's 14 victories share fourth and its 11 Big Ten wins share third among all B1G teams

Indiana's six conference wins in 2020 tied for the most in school history (1967, 1987)

The Hoosiers 36-35, overtime win against No. 8 Penn State in the season opener was the sixth win against a Top-10 opponent in school history, with the last coming at No. 9 Ohio State (31-10) on Oct. 10, 1987, and the last coming in Bloomington on Nov. 25, 1967 (No. 3 Purdue, 19-14)

Allen's 24 wins are the most for a head football coach in his first four years in program history

