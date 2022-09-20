Indiana Football Looking to Maximize Versatile Skillset of Shivers, Henderson in Backfield

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Each running back on the 2022 Indiana roster brings their own flare, and coach Tom Allen wants to maximize the room's versatility moving forward.

Shaun Shivers sits atop the depth chart, but Josh Henderson is pushing for more touches after his strong performance against Western Kentucky on Saturday. With physicality from Shivers and the elusiveness of Henderson, Allen is optimistic about the position group.

"It's a two-headed monster," Allen said. "It's a one-two punch with those two guys. They're two different guys, and they're both very talented players."

Shivers, a transfer from Auburn, scored the game-winning touchdown against Illinois despite the running game struggling mightily for most of the contest. The Illinois defense loaded the box, and Indiana was fortunate to win while generating just 1.2 yards per carry. Shivers gained 28 yards on 15 carries, and Henderson ran six times for seven yards.

The Hoosier rushing attack made significant strides in Week 2 against Idaho, as Shivers picked up 155 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. This was the first real glimpse of the speed and physicality Indiana coaches and teammates have talked about. Henderson rushed seven times for 58 yards with a touchdown and a fumble, and Indiana gained 6.6 yards per carry in the win.

In a fast-paced battle against Western Kentucky in Week 3, Indiana ran 90 total offensive plays and spread the ball around to 12 different receivers. Shivers ran for 58 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and caught four passes for 31 yards. Henderson scored a crucial touchdown on a 19-yard run on the second play of the fourth quarter, and he gained 65 total yards on 11 carries with an impressive one-handed catch for 32 yards.

Allen likes the balance Henderson brings to the backfield, saying he's hard to tackle and sees the field well. Offensive coordinator Walt Bell said Henderson is a special pass protector and that he's learning to finish runs. Henderson has shown steady improvements during the first three games, providing a skillset that complements Shivers well.

"I think [Henderson] and Shaun need to be great together, and they are," Allen said. They have great chemistry. They really respect each other ... They're really unselfish."

As the season progresses, don't be surprised to see an increased workload for 17-year-old Jaylin Lucas, either. Allen said he is the fastest player on the team, mentioning him again on Monday when discussing this position group.

There's plenty of room for growth surrounding an Indiana rushing attack that's generating 130.3 yards per game, but moving forward, Allen and Bell are hoping to utilize the unique skillset each player brings.

"When you put that package together between [Henderson] and Shaun," Bell said. "I think we've got a really special duo back there."